LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area, Investigation Underway

Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area, Investigation Underway

Security forces in Kupwara’s Reshwari area recovered a cache of arms, including a Chinese pistol, Pakistan-made UBGLs, grenades, sniper rounds, and an AK-47. A case was registered, with investigations underway into its links to terrorism and infiltration attempts.

Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area (Image Credit- X/@Indian Army)
Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area (Image Credit- X/@Indian Army)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Published: August 31, 2025 18:28:00 IST

Security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in the Reshwari area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

According to official sources, the recovery was made following a specific intelligence input. A joint search operation was launched by security forces in Village Reshwari under the jurisdiction of Trehgam Police Station in Kupwara district.

During the intensive search, a hidden cache containing a range of sophisticated arms and ammunition was recovered. The items seized include one Chinese-made pistol, four Pakistan-made UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers), four Chinese grenades, one sniper magazine, 26 sniper rounds, one AK-47 machine gun, and 144 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. Additionally, one bag and two Chinese reading leaflets were also recovered from the site.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Police Station Trehgam, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin and intended use of the recovered arms. Authorities suspect the cache may have been intended for terrorist activities or to support infiltration attempts along the Line of Control.

The recovery comes as part of ongoing efforts by security forces to prevent the movement of illegal arms and to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Also Read: PM Launches ‘Pratibha Setu’ Platform to Support UPSC Aspirants Who Just Missed Final Cut

Tags: Arms and Ammunition Recoveredinvestigation

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area, Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area, Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area, Investigation Underway
Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area, Investigation Underway
Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area, Investigation Underway
Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area, Investigation Underway

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?