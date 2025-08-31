Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara’s Reshwari Area, Investigation Underway

Security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in the Reshwari area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

According to official sources, the recovery was made following a specific intelligence input. A joint search operation was launched by security forces in Village Reshwari under the jurisdiction of Trehgam Police Station in Kupwara district.

During the intensive search, a hidden cache containing a range of sophisticated arms and ammunition was recovered. The items seized include one Chinese-made pistol, four Pakistan-made UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers), four Chinese grenades, one sniper magazine, 26 sniper rounds, one AK-47 machine gun, and 144 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. Additionally, one bag and two Chinese reading leaflets were also recovered from the site.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Police Station Trehgam, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin and intended use of the recovered arms. Authorities suspect the cache may have been intended for terrorist activities or to support infiltration attempts along the Line of Control.

The recovery comes as part of ongoing efforts by security forces to prevent the movement of illegal arms and to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Also Read: PM Launches ‘Pratibha Setu’ Platform to Support UPSC Aspirants Who Just Missed Final Cut