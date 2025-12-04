LIVE TV
Home > India > Red Carpet Welcome For Putin: PM Modi Breaks Protocol, Personally Receives Russian President With His Warm Signature Hug

Red Carpet Welcome For Putin: PM Modi Breaks Protocol, Personally Receives Russian President With His Warm Signature Hug

The Russian President will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5. Both countries are expected to discuss trade, investment, and cooperation in defence and tech, particularly, small modular reactors.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 4, 2025 19:55:31 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for the two-day state visit. Putin is visiting India to mark 25 years of strategic partnership between Russia and India and was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm hug. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials were also present at Delhi’s Palam Airport to receive him. 

The Russian President will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5. Both countries are expected to discuss trade, investment, and cooperation in defence and tech, particularly, small modular reactors.   

This gesture PM Modi breaking the protocol and welcoming Putin personally highlights the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders. 

The first order of business is a private dinner with Indian PM Modi. 

The two leaders have met 19 times in last 11 years, according to the Ministry of External Affairs data. 

The Russian leader’s aircraft, Ilyushin Il-96-300, widely known as the “Flying Kremlin,” traces its roots to the Soviet era.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 7:33 PM IST
