Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a teen, who had been repeatedly raped, gave birth to a premature baby that died half an hour after delivery. Police said that the infant was born seven months into the pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl after repeated rape and blackmail.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of repeatedly raping the girl and blackmailing her to continue sexual relations. The man has been identified as Rashid, who is a father of two.

An FIR has been filed against Rashid, and a DNA sample has been collected from the baby to match the accused, police confirmed. The case was registered after a girl’s relative claimed that Rashid allegedly raped her.

As reported, the accused warned her that he would kill her family if she informed anyone. He filmed several videos of her having sexual relations with him to blackmail her.

After complaining of continuous stomach pain, her family came to know about her pregnancy. After an ultrasound test at a government hospital, it was revealed that she was seven months pregnant.

As per the hospital, the condition of the girl was critical due to blood loss.

The Times of India reported that in a similar incident, a 15-year-old Dalit student gave birth to a baby girl in Odisha’s Jajpur on Feb 28, 2025, after being repeatedly raped by his 25-year-old neighbour.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff