LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery

Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a teen, who had been repeatedly raped, gave birth to a premature baby that died half an hour after delivery. Police said that the infant was born seven months into the pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl after repeated rape and blackmail.

Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery (Representative Image)
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery (Representative Image)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 8, 2025 02:57:46 IST

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a teen, who had been repeatedly raped, gave birth to a premature baby that died half an hour after delivery. Police said that the infant was born seven months into the pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl after repeated rape and blackmail.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of repeatedly raping the girl and blackmailing her to continue sexual relations. The man has been identified as Rashid, who is a father of two.

An FIR has been filed against Rashid, and a DNA sample has been collected from the baby to match the accused, police confirmed. The case was registered after a girl’s relative claimed that Rashid allegedly raped her.

As reported, the accused warned her that he would kill her family if she informed anyone. He filmed several videos of her having sexual relations with him to blackmail her.

After complaining of continuous stomach pain, her family came to know about her pregnancy. After an ultrasound test at a government hospital, it was revealed that she was seven months pregnant.

As per the hospital, the condition of the girl was critical due to blood loss.

The Times of India reported that in a similar incident, a 15-year-old Dalit student gave birth to a baby girl in Odisha’s Jajpur on Feb 28, 2025, after being repeatedly raped by his 25-year-old neighbour.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff

Tags: Rape

RELATED News

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai conducts aerial survey to review situation in flood-hit Bastar, Dantewada
No flood-hit family to be left without relief: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
Extensive discussion on various dimensions of education, society, national life, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS concludes
Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks Rajasthan CM for extending Rs 5 crore assistance to support relief efforts in flood-hit areas

LATEST NEWS

Trump Trade Tariffs: Supreme Court Ruling Could Trigger Massive US Tariff Refunds
"Everyone wants hostages HOME!": Trump's last warning to Hamas
Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery
Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks Rajasthan CM for extending Rs 5 crore assistance to support relief efforts in flood-hit areas
Punjab CM orders officials to ensure food, medical aid to those affected by floods
Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff
Operation Kalanemi: Uttarakhand police continues action against fraudulent 'babas'; 1,182 people investigated, more than 14 arrested
Indian Navy band participates in 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery

QUICK LINKS