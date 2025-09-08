LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff

Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff

Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "show courage" by imposing a 75 per cent tariff on imports from the United States in retaliation for a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff (Photo - Videograb from AAP's X handle)
Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff (Photo - Videograb from AAP's X handle)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 8, 2025 02:35:47 IST

Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “show courage” by imposing a 75 per cent tariff on imports from the United States in retaliation for a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Slamming the Centre Government, Kejriwal said that even after a 50 per cent tariff on India by America, PM Modi gave no response to Trump.

In a post on X, AAP wrote, citing Kejriwal, “The American government has imposed a 50% tariff on diamonds as well, but the Modi government buckled under Trump’s pressure and gave no response to America. Modi ji, show some courage, impose a 75% tariff on goods coming from America.”

Former Delhi CM also criticised the Modi government’s decision to exempt an 11 per cent duty on US cotton imports until December 31, 2025, warning that such a move would disadvantage local farmers while enriching American agriculturists.

The United States President has imposed a total of 50 per cent tariffs on India for importing oil from Russia, which came into effect on 27 August.

India responded to tariffs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tianjin, China. He was seen with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also, PM Modi, domestically, has announced tax cuts to mitigate the impact on exports to help struggling exporters. He has urged people to prefer Swadeshi items and promote Swadeshi products. 

ALSO READ: Ganesha Festival: BMC Launches Cleanliness Drive To Collect Floral Offerings After Immersion Of Idols, Akshay Kumar, Other Celebrities Participate In Drive

Tags: arvind kejriwaldonald trumpnarendra modiUS tariffs

RELATED News

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai conducts aerial survey to review situation in flood-hit Bastar, Dantewada
No flood-hit family to be left without relief: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
Extensive discussion on various dimensions of education, society, national life, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS concludes
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery

LATEST NEWS

Trump Trade Tariffs: Supreme Court Ruling Could Trigger Massive US Tariff Refunds
"Everyone wants hostages HOME!": Trump's last warning to Hamas
Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery
Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks Rajasthan CM for extending Rs 5 crore assistance to support relief efforts in flood-hit areas
Punjab CM orders officials to ensure food, medical aid to those affected by floods
Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff
Operation Kalanemi: Uttarakhand police continues action against fraudulent 'babas'; 1,182 people investigated, more than 14 arrested
Indian Navy band participates in 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea
Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff
Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff
Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff
Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff

QUICK LINKS