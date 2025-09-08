Kejriwal Dares Modi To Show Courage By Imposing 75% Tariff On US In Response To 50% Trump’s Tariff

Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “show courage” by imposing a 75 per cent tariff on imports from the United States in retaliation for a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Slamming the Centre Government, Kejriwal said that even after a 50 per cent tariff on India by America, PM Modi gave no response to Trump.

In a post on X, AAP wrote, citing Kejriwal, “The American government has imposed a 50% tariff on diamonds as well, but the Modi government buckled under Trump’s pressure and gave no response to America. Modi ji, show some courage, impose a 75% tariff on goods coming from America.”

हीरे के कारीगरों के ऊपर भी बहुत बड़ा संकट आया है। यहां सूरत में लाखों कारीगर बेरोजगार और बेघर हो गए हैं। अमेरिकी सरकार ने हीरे के ऊपर भी 50% का Tariff लगाया लेकिन मोदी सरकार Trump के दबाव में झुक गई और अमेरिका को कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। मोदी जी आप हिम्मत दिखाइए, अमेरिका से आने… pic.twitter.com/Qeq8t7ZEjR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 7, 2025

Former Delhi CM also criticised the Modi government’s decision to exempt an 11 per cent duty on US cotton imports until December 31, 2025, warning that such a move would disadvantage local farmers while enriching American agriculturists.

टेक्सटाइल कंपनियों ने पहले ही अमेरिका से सस्ती कपास मंगवा ली है, क्योंकि सरकार ने आयात पर 11% ड्यूटी हटाकर इसे 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दिया है। अब हमारे देश का किसान कहाँ जाए?

मंडी में उसकी कपास नहीं बिकेगी… और कर्ज़ तले दबा किसान आत्महत्या की कगार पर है। pic.twitter.com/JF9ysn2Uv7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 7, 2025

The United States President has imposed a total of 50 per cent tariffs on India for importing oil from Russia, which came into effect on 27 August.

India responded to tariffs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tianjin, China. He was seen with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also, PM Modi, domestically, has announced tax cuts to mitigate the impact on exports to help struggling exporters. He has urged people to prefer Swadeshi items and promote Swadeshi products.

