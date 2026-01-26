Republic Day 2026: What Is Prime Minister Modi Wearing? All About The Turban Everyone Is Talking About

The 77th Republic Day celebrations commenced in the national capital on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial near India Gate. The Prime Minister laid a wreath to honour defence personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, marking the formal beginning of the day’s events.

He was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P.S. Singh, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi. The wreath-laying ceremony is a long-standing tradition that underscores the nation’s gratitude to its armed forces.

77th Republic Day: President Unfurls Tricolour at Kartavya Path

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, a moment accompanied by a 21-gun salute as the national anthem was played. The ceremonial unfurling formed the central moment of the Republic Day parade.

During the Republic Day parade, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Ashoka Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. An Indian astronaut and fighter pilot, Shukla served as the pilot for the historic Axiom Mission to the International Space Station (ISS) last year. The award was presented in recognition of his exceptional service and contribution to the nation.

PM Modi’s Attire Draws Attention at 77th Republic Day: What Is He Wearing?

As in previous years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Republic Day attire drew widespread attention for its thoughtful blend of tradition, regional heritage and modern styling. For the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the focal point of his ensemble was a Rajasthani-style turban adorned with Leheriya, or wave-like, patterns.

The turban featured vibrant red and yellow hues, colours traditionally associated with auspiciousness and festive joy in Western India. Continuing his signature tradition, the Prime Minister selected a turban representing a different Indian state, reinforcing the idea of India’s cultural diversity.

Details of the Prime Minister’s Ensemble At 77th Republic Day

Prime Minister Modi paired the Rajasthani-style Leheriya turban with a light blue sleeveless tailored jacket, popularly known as the “Modi Jacket,” an evolution of the classic Nehru jacket. The jacket, likely crafted from high-quality Khadi or hand-loomed silk, reflected a commitment to India’s local textile industry.

A colourful pocket square subtly echoed the tones of the turban, tying the ensemble together. Beneath the jacket, the Prime Minister wore a dark navy blue kurta, creating a sharp contrast with the lighter jacket and the vibrant headgear, resulting in a professional yet culturally rooted silhouette.

Bandhani Turban: A Tradition Rooted in Symbolism

Prime Minister Modi is known for wearing distinctive turbans during Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, a practice that has consistently drawn public interest. During the 76th Republic Day celebrations, he wore a vibrant red and yellow Bandhej safa, a tie-dye textile deeply rooted in Rajasthani and Gujarati traditions.

That ensemble was paired with a white kurta-pyjama and a brown bandh gala jacket. The colours aligned with the national theme “Swarnim Bharat –-Virasat aur Vikas,” symbolising India’s rich heritage and its aspirations for growth and development.

The Prime Minister’s choice of headgear each year is widely seen as intentional. Different colours, patterns and regional styles are selected annually, often serving as visual tributes to India’s diverse textile traditions. In previous years, he has opted for multi-coloured bandhani turbans, Uttarakhand-inspired caps, and Rajasthani pheta-style headgear, each highlighting a different cultural identity within India’s vast social fabric.

A Tradition On Republic Days Since 2014

The Republic Day turban tradition began with Prime Minister Modi’s first national celebrations after assuming office in 2014 and has continued as a symbolic element ever since. Over the years, observers have noted that each variation reflects India’s evolving narrative of unity in diversity.

