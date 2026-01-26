Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Army Officer Who Became India’s Military Face During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Conferred With Vishisht Sewa Medal

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who emerged as a prominent Indian military voice during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based terrorists in 2025, has been named a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in the 2026 Republic Day honours list.

The medal, conferred for “distinguished service of a high order,” recognises her contributions across critical operational and leadership roles.

Why Was Vishisht Seva Medal Awarded To Colonel Sofiya Qureshi?

The Vishisht Seva Medal awarded to Colonel Qureshi is part of a broader list of Gallantry and Distinguished Service honours approved on January 25, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, 85 Vishisht Seva Medals have been announced, honouring officers for exemplary service to the armed forces. The VSM is typically awarded for distinguished service of a high order, particularly in non-combat roles that significantly enhance operational effectiveness and preparedness.

Colonel Qureshi, who led official briefings during Operation Sindoor and earned national recognition for her professionalism and command, was honoured for her consistent performance in demanding assignments and her role in strengthening military preparedness.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: First Indian Army Woman Officer To Lead Contingent in a Multinational Military Exercise

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi created history in 2016 when she became the first woman officer of the Indian Army to lead a contingent in a multinational military exercise.

At Exercise Force 18, a large-scale drill involving ASEAN-Plus countries, she led a 40-member Indian Army contingent specialising in Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA), further cementing her reputation as a capable operational leader on the global stage.

Who Is Colonel Sofiya Qureshi?

Born in 1974 into a military family in Vadodara, Gujarat, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi pursued academics before joining the armed forces. She completed a master’s degree in Biochemistry from Maharaja Sayajirao University in 1997.

According to a statement issued by the state government last year, her grandfather served as a religious teacher in the Indian Army.

She was commissioned through the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, where she stood out for her exceptional performance in tactical strategy and signal intelligence.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s Role During Operation Sindoor

Colonel Qureshi is widely recognised for her calm demeanour and precise communication, qualities that were especially evident during high-profile press briefings following Operation Sindoor.

After Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s initial statement, Colonel Qureshi, alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, briefed the media on how the strikes were executed. The two women officers became the public face of India’s operational clarity during the mission.

As part of United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, Colonel Qureshi served a six-year tenure in Congo, beginning in 2006. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “Efforts to bring peace to conflict zones have been a moment of pride for me.”

