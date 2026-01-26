Republic Day 2026: IAF Showcases RUDRA, Apache And Prachand Helicopters In Stunning Aerial Display At January 26 Parade

On Monday, January 26, the nation’s battlefield prowess was on full display as the Army showcased its advanced attack helicopters, including RUDRA, Apache AH-64E, and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, in a spectacular formation flight.

The aerial demonstration highlighted India’s growing capabilities to provide precise, lethal support to ground forces across diverse operational theatres.

RUDRA: The armed version of the Advanced Light Helicopter

An armed version of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, RUDRA truly lives up to its name. The helicopters are designed to provide lethal close air support to ground forces by destroying enemy Infantry, Armoured Vehicles, tanks and even hostile helicopters that threaten friendly troops.

The formation, led by Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Pasha and Group Captain Arunva Pal, featured the armed variant of ALH Dhruv. These helicopters are powerful, battlefield-shaping assets that significantly enhance the combat potential and survivability of ground forces across the spectrum of operations.

Apache: What makes its 30-mm chain gun, rockets and air-to-air missiles so lethal?

Flying overhead, the Apache AH-64E, commanded by Colonel Vikrant Sharma, Sena Medal, made a formidable sight. The Apache, the Army’s first Medium-Lift Attack Helicopter Unit, has rockets, air-to-air missiles, Hellfire missiles, a 30-mm chain cannon, and Longbow Fire Control Radar.

Under the guidance of its Adarsh Vakya from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Rashtradharmasya Rakshanarth Yuddham, the chopper can destroy enemy tanks up to eight kilometers away and execute day-night, all-terrain precision strikes.

It delivers day-night, all-terrain precision strikes and can destroy enemy tanks at ranges of up to 8 kilometres. The LCH Prachand, piloted by Lt Col TT Bharadwaj, is specially designed for high-altitude warfare. Agile and lethal, Prachand provides reconnaissance, precision fire support, and rapid response, significantly enhancing the combat effectiveness of ground forces in challenging terrain.

President Droupadi Murmu graces Republic Day 2026 celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

On this historic occasion, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, were the Chief Guests. Kartavya Path, which runs from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been decorated this year to highlight India’s incredible journey.

The celebrations featured an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country’s unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

The parade included the Indian Army’s phased Battle Array Format, including the airborne component, for the first time. The 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform would make up the Recce element. The High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India’s first domestically built Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle, came next.

