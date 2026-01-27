LIVE TV
Republic Day Outrage In Bihar: School Teacher Arrested For Prompting Students To Chant 'Long Live Jinnah' During Flag Hoisting, Video Goes Viral

A government school teacher chanted “Long Live Mr. Jinnah,” which was recorded on a mobile phone. Later, the video went viral on social media, triggering outrage.

Bihar government school (Photo: X)
Bihar government school (Photo: X)

January 27, 2026 17:26:29 IST

Republic Day Outrage In Bihar: School Teacher Arrested For Prompting Students To Chant 'Long Live Jinnah' During Flag Hoisting, Video Goes Viral

In a disturbing incident from Bihar’s Supaul district, a government school teacher was arrested for raising pro-Pakistani slogans, which was followed by students’ voices on January 26. The slogan was made in support of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s first governor-general. The incident took place during the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony. 

According to the reports, the teacher chanted “Long Live Mr. Jinnah,” which was recorded on a mobile phone. Later, the video went viral on social media, triggering outrage. The school principal registered a complaint, and swift action was taken by the local police. 

What did the Bihar school teacher say? 

The event took place at the Abhuwar High School under the Kishanganj block, in Bihar’s Supaul district. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mansoor Alam, an assistant teacher. 

According to videos that surfaced on social media, Alam chanted “Long Live Mr. Jinnah” (Amar rahe Muhammad Ali Jinnah). The school students also alleged to the investigating officer that the teacher also made remarks on Pakistan, like “paradise lies in Pakistan.” 



The students claimed the school teacher’s remarks followed along the sequence of slogans raised, including “Long live revered Bapu.” Long Live Mr. Jinnah. Long live Bhagat Singh, Inquilab Zindabad.”

What does the official say? 

On the basis of a registered complaint by the school principal, Dhananjay Tiwary, action was taken quickly by the police. The cop arrested the teacher based on available evidence. 

Supaul Superintendent of Police, Sharath R.S., while confirming the arrest, claimed performing such activities during a national festival is extremely serious. As per the law, strict legal action will be followed.

“The accused has been arrested based on the complaint and evidence. Such activities during a national festival are extremely serious. Strict legal action will be taken as per the law.”

The SP confirmed that an investigation is underway and all aspects of the incidents are being investigated. 

While some have termed the act as an insult to the national spirit on the occasion of Republic Day, many have demanded stringent action. Following the incident, widespread anger among the school administration came to light. 

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 5:24 PM IST
