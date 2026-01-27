Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal

In a horrifying incident, a 28-year-old man, Prashanth, died in Bengaluru after hanging onto his friend’s moving car on Sunday, January 25. The event occurred after a violent argument following a cricket tournament.

The incident turned deadly after a trivial argument over a cigarette lighter, which soon escalated into a deadly confrontation with his friend, Roshan Hegde, who was a software engineer.

How did the Bengaluru man die?

After a local cricket tournament on Sunday, Prashanath and Hedge were drinking beer. They were consuming alcohol behind the M5 Ecity Mall in Electronics City, Bengaluru. At the same time, they quarrel over a cigarette lighter, which turns violent and both the men attack each other with beer bottles.

During the altercation, Hedge suffered a cut on his tongue and attempted to flee the scene in his Tata Safari SUV. Seeing this, Prashanth tried to chase his vehicle and managed to cling to the driver-side door or window as it sped along the Veerasandra-Kammasandra Road.

What did the official say?

According to the Bengaluru police reports, Hedge intentionally tried to push off Prashanth. He first rammed the SUV into a roadside tree and then into a compound wall, fatally injuring Prashanth.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City), M. Narayana, narrated the whole scene, stating, “Prashanth and Hegde had come to play cricket and were drinking beer after the match. They got into a fight over a cigarette lighter. It turned violent, and they attacked each other with beer bottles. During the fight, Hegde suffered a cut on his tongue after Prashanth hit him.”

Similar Alcohol-Related Death Reported in Bengaluru

In a similar case, a man named Vinod Kumar, 26, from Bengaluru, was allegedly drowned in a lake by his friends following a drinking session. His body was found dead on January 17, tied to a stone and dumped in a well at Vajarahalli in Magadi taluk, 16 days after his disappearance.

The police identified the accused as Sudeep, 19, and Prajwal, 19. All three hail from Kalyanapura village in Magadi taluk, the official said.

