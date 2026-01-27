LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci ayatollah khamenei Indus Water Treaty Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci ayatollah khamenei Indus Water Treaty Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci ayatollah khamenei Indus Water Treaty Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci ayatollah khamenei Indus Water Treaty
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci ayatollah khamenei Indus Water Treaty Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci ayatollah khamenei Indus Water Treaty Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci ayatollah khamenei Indus Water Treaty Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci ayatollah khamenei Indus Water Treaty
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal

Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal

During the altercation, Hedge suffered a cut on his tongue and attempted to flee the scene in his Tata Safari SUV. Here's what happened next

Bengaluru murder case (Photo: AI generated)
Bengaluru murder case (Photo: AI generated)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 27, 2026 15:39:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal

In a horrifying incident, a 28-year-old man, Prashanth, died in Bengaluru after hanging onto his friend’s moving car on Sunday, January 25. The event occurred after a violent argument following a cricket tournament.

You Might Be Interested In

The incident turned deadly after a trivial argument over a cigarette lighter, which soon escalated into a deadly confrontation with his friend, Roshan Hegde, who was a software engineer. 

How did the Bengaluru man die? 

After a local cricket tournament on Sunday, Prashanath and Hedge were drinking beer. They were consuming alcohol behind the M5 Ecity Mall in Electronics City, Bengaluru. At the same time, they quarrel over a cigarette lighter, which turns violent and both the men attack each other with beer bottles. 

You Might Be Interested In

During the altercation, Hedge suffered a cut on his tongue and attempted to flee the scene in his Tata Safari SUV. Seeing this, Prashanth tried to chase his vehicle and managed to cling to the driver-side door or window as it sped along the Veerasandra-Kammasandra Road.

What did the official say? 

According to the Bengaluru police reports, Hedge intentionally tried to push off Prashanth. He first rammed the SUV into a roadside tree and then into a compound wall, fatally injuring Prashanth. 

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City), M. Narayana, narrated the whole scene, stating, “Prashanth and Hegde had come to play cricket and were drinking beer after the match. They got into a fight over a cigarette lighter. It turned violent, and they attacked each other with beer bottles. During the fight, Hegde suffered a cut on his tongue after Prashanth hit him.”

Similar Alcohol-Related Death Reported in Bengaluru

In a similar case, a man named Vinod Kumar, 26, from Bengaluru, was allegedly drowned in a lake by his friends following a drinking session. His body was found dead on January 17, tied to a stone and dumped in a well at Vajarahalli in Magadi taluk, 16 days after his disappearance.

The police identified the accused as Sudeep, 19, and Prajwal, 19. All three hail from Kalyanapura village in Magadi taluk, the official said. 

Read more: Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 3:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bengaluruBengaluru Murder CaseCigarette LighterPrashanathtrivial argument

RELATED News

‘Telling Me They Will Not Let Me Go Without…’ Was A Wheelchair-Bound Army Veteran Harassed At A Karnataka Toll Plaza On Republic Day’s Eve? Here’s What Really Happened

Does European Council President Antonio Costa Have Indian Roots? Goa Link Revealed At India-EU FTA Meet

Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack

India-EU Seal ‘Biggest FTA In History’, Says PM Modi, ‘Mother Of All Deals With 27-Member Bloc ‘Delivered’

Leopard Trail Horror: Food Seller Drags 23-Year-Old Into SUV at 3 AM, Flees Through Gurgaon, Caught After Vehicle Stuck in Mud, Police Track via Phone Location

LATEST NEWS

How Hyperlocal Digital Platforms Can Transform Small Businesses in India

WATCH Video: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 24-Ball Fifty In U19 World Cup 2026, Continues Rich Form

Who Is Kavya Gowda? Kannada Actress Attacked, Husband Stabbed In Bengaluru As Family Dispute Turns Violent

Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury Launches English Edition Cure Autism Now (C.A.N.) on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

India’s Renowned Heritage Fragrance House ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS Accelerates Retail Growth in Karol Bagh 

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Loyal Dog Guards Frozen Bodies Of Teen Owners For 72 Hours Through Blizzard In Himachal Pradesh – Watch

Actress Kavya Gowda And Husband Somasekhar Attacked, Hospitalised After Violent Family Dispute In Bengaluru

Applications Underway for IIM Indore’s Third Master of Management Studies Batch; Deadline February 10, 2026

HP Launches HyperX OMEN 15 Arrives In India With Intel Core i7 And NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs For Pro Gaming, Check Top Features And Price Here

Union Budget 2026: SBI Highlights Key Reforms To Boost Savings And Financial Security

Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal
Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal
Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal
Bengaluru Horror Caught On Dashcam: Man Under The Influence Of Alcohol Rams His SUV Twice Killing His Friend After Argument Over A Cigarette Lighter Turns Fatal

QUICK LINKS