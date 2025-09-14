Residents, tourists in Shimla oppose India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 16:51:07 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): As India and Pakistan prepare to face off in Dubai in the Asia Cup, strong voices of opposition have emerged from Shimla, where both locals and visiting tourists largely condemned cricketing and sporting ties with Pakistan, citing terrorism and strained diplomatic relations.

At Shimla’s historic Ridge Maidan, residents openly said that cricket cannot be separated from national interest at a time when bilateral relations remain tense. Many invoked terror attacks and cross-border hostilities, insisting that cultural, business, and sporting relations must all remain suspended until Pakistan “stops promoting terrorism.”

Gopal Krishan, a resident of Shimla, said, “The match should not be held at all. If Pakistani actors are banned in Indian films, if their movies cannot be shown here, then cricket too should face the same restrictions. Either treat everything equally or stop all ties completely. But under the present circumstances, this match should not happen.”

Jyoti Thakur echoed similar sentiments, stressing consistency in India’s stand, “If trade and relations are cut off, then matches too should not be played. Pakistan has always attacked us, and they will continue to do so. Why should cricket be exempted? The situation is not right. If everything else is closed, matches must be closed too, no matter which country hosts them,” he said.

Surinder Kumar, a student at Himachal Pradesh University, said, “The match should not take place at all. Given what Pakistan has done, it makes no sense to hold such contests. If it does go ahead, India will definitely win, but I believe it should be stopped.”

Ashok Sharma, another city resident, said, “Would you ever play with your enemy? Never. Pakistan has destroyed our families, widowed our sisters, and killed our brothers. The nation is more important than cricket. Until they stop promoting terrorism, no match should take place. How can we play with those who send bullets to kill our children?”

Not all voices were one-sided, however. Sandeep Kumar, also from Shimla, took a different view, calling for separating sport from politics, “Political and diplomatic decisions are different, and matches are different. Cricket brings passion and excitement among people. In the end, India will win anyway.”

Tourists in Shimla also joined the debate, with most siding against the match. Yogender, a visitor from Uttar Pradesh, remarked, “This match should not happen. When Pakistan is sending terrorists and fighting us, there should be no ties with them. If it is held, of course India will win, but I personally feel it should be cancelled.”

Sachin, another tourist, disagreed, “The match must go on. India will win, and we are looking forward to it.”

Deepak Yadav, from Haryana, also supported the contest, saying, “Sports bring people closer. This match should happen. We are excited, and we will watch it in the evening from our hotel room. India will surely win.”

Overall, the majority opinion in Shimla leaned heavily against Indo-Pak cricket ties, with strong emotions linking national security and terrorism to the future of sporting events. The debate reflected India’s larger public mood, where cultural and commercial bans on Pakistan have extended to questioning cricket as well.

The high-voltage contest will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in India’s second Group A fixture. Both teams are heading into the contest on the back of convincing wins in their respective openers. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Asia Cup, DUBAI, himachal pradesh, india, operation sindoor, pakistan, shimla

