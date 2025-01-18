RG Kar Rape And Murder: Sanjay Roy Proven Guilty, What Had The Investigation Revealed?

A Kolkata court recently found Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, guilty of the rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

A Kolkata court recently found Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, guilty of the rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case, which unfolded in August 2024, sparked widespread protests and demands for justice. Throughout the investigation, several disturbing revelations came to light, raising questions about systemic failures and accountability.

RG Kar Rape And Murder Case

On August 9, 2024, the lifeless body of a 28-year-old medical trainee was discovered in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim was found semi-naked, and initial reports confirmed that she had been brutally raped before being murdered. This heinous crime led to nationwide outrage, with protests erupting in Kolkata and across the country.

The Arrest of Sanjay Roy

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested the day after the crime, on August 10, 2024. Investigators claimed that Roy had acted alone, citing CCTV footage and his presence near the crime scene as primary evidence. Despite his arrest, the victim’s family and public groups expressed skepticism, with many questioning whether one individual could have committed such a crime unaided.

Investigation Findings In The RG Kar Rape And Murder Case

Evidence Against Sanjay Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case from the Kolkata Police following public demands, presented substantial evidence against Roy. This included:

CCTV Footage: Footage showed Roy near the crime scene around the time of the incident.

Forensic Evidence: DNA samples matched Roy, further implicating him.

Witness Statements: Several witnesses testified about seeing Roy behaving suspiciously on the hospital premises.

Several witnesses testified about seeing Roy behaving suspiciously on the hospital premises. CBI stated that the crime had nottaken place in the seminar hall itself but was moved their to remove evidences

Controversies and Allegations In the RG Kar Case

Despite the evidence, the investigation faced criticism. The victim’s family repeatedly alleged that the probe was incomplete and that Roy could not have acted alone.

“One person alone couldn’t have done this,” the family stated, expressing doubts about the involvement of others, including potential high-ranking officials. During the trial, Roy maintained his innocence, claiming he had been “framed” and suggesting the involvement of “one IPS officer” in the case. These claims have yet to be substantiated.

Timeline of the RG Kar Investigation

August 9, 2024: The victim’s body is discovered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. August 10: Sanjay Roy is arrested by the Kolkata Police. August 13: Following public outcry, the case is transferred to the CBI. August 15: Nationwide protests demand justice, with activists organizing ‘Reclaim the Night’ marches. October 7: The CBI files a chargesheet against Roy, alleging he committed the crime alone. January 9, 2025: The trial concludes in the Sealdah court. January 18, 2025: The court finds Sanjay Roy guilty.

Protests and Public Outcry In The RG Kar Case

The crime led to unprecedented protests, with junior doctors, activists, and women’s groups demanding justice and safety reforms for healthcare professionals.

Widespread Protests: Demonstrations like ‘Reclaim the Night’ highlighted the issue of women’s safety in workplaces.

Hospital Chaos: Protests at RG Kar Medical College turned violent, with mobs damaging hospital property and the crime scene.

Systemic Failures Highlighted

The CBI has sought the harshest punishment for Roy, arguing that the crime warrants exemplary action. Public sentiment has largely echoed these demands, with many calling for the death penalty. Meanwhile, the victim’s family continues to demand a more thorough investigation to uncover any additional culprits.

The RG Kar rape and murder case has exposed several systemic flaws, including lapses in security at public institutions and delays in filing the initial FIR. These issues were heavily criticized by the Supreme Court, which directed the formation of a task force to improve safety measures for healthcare professionals.