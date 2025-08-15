LIVE TV
Home > India > Rs 15,000 In First Job: PM Modi Announces PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana On Independence Day

Rs 15,000 In First Job: PM Modi Announces PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, announced the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to generate nearly 3.5 crore new jobs, and confirmed that next-generation GST reforms reducing rates on essential goods will be implemented by Diwali this year.

PM Modi On Rojgar Yojana
PM Modi On Rojgar Yojana

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 15, 2025 09:14:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Thursday, launched the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PMVBRY), a Rs 1 lakh crore scheme for the country’s youth. From August 15, the scheme will provide Rs15,000 to young men and women who secure their first job in the private sector. Companies offering new employment opportunities will also receive incentives. The scheme aims to create nearly 3.5 crore new jobs for young people. Modi congratulated the youth, calling it a major step towards expanding employment opportunities in the private sector.

Incentives for Job Seekers and Employers

Under PMVBRY, the government will directly transfer Rs 15,000 to first-time employees in the private sector. Employers hiring new candidates will also receive a financial incentive to boost recruitment. Modi said this initiative will benefit over 3.5 crore young people and provide a significant push to the employment sector. He emphasised that the scheme will encourage both job creation and skill utilisation in the private market, helping the economy grow stronger while empowering youth across the country.

Support for Farmers, Fishermen, and Women Entrepreneurs

PM Modi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to farmers, fishermen, and livestock keepers, stating, “Bharat will not tolerate any compromise with their interests.” He added, “I do not need books to understand poverty, I have lived it. The government should be with the people, not just in files.” Highlighting women’s economic empowerment, Modi said two crore women had become ‘lakhpati didis’ in a short time, many of whom were present at the Red Fort. He praised farmers’ contribution to making India a leading producer of several key commodities.

GST Reforms by Diwali to Ease Tax Burden

In his address, Modi also announced next-generation GST reforms to be implemented by Diwali this year, promising what he called a “bahut bada tohfa” (big gift) for Indians. The reforms will focus on rationalising tax slabs and reducing GST rates on essential and daily-use items. “By this Diwali, you will see a new, simplified GST structure that makes life easier for the common man and strengthens our economy,” he said. The move aims to lower the cost of living, provide relief to households, benefit MSMEs, and enhance tax compliance and transparency.



Rs 15,000 In First Job: PM Modi Announces PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana On Independence Day

Rs 15,000 In First Job: PM Modi Announces PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana On Independence Day
Rs 15,000 In First Job: PM Modi Announces PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana On Independence Day
Rs 15,000 In First Job: PM Modi Announces PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana On Independence Day
Rs 15,000 In First Job: PM Modi Announces PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana On Independence Day

