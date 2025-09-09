LIVE TV
Home > India > "RSS never speaks against the country": G Kishan Reddy defends NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 10:41:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): As voting began in Parliament for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy defended NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.

“He (CP Radhakrishnan) is an RSS man. What is there to hide? RSS is an Indian organisation. RSS never speaks against the country, against the Election Commission, against the Parliament, against the Supreme Court, against the Army – something which Rahul Gandhi and Congress do,” Reddy told ANI.

Several BJP MPs expressed support for CP Radhakrishnan and confidence in his victory.

“We can clearly see what is going to happen…CP Radhakrishnan is going to be the Vice President. He is a very capable man. He has served the nation. With his election, the Vice President’s post will be honoured,” BJP MP Kiran Choudhry said.

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said that Gujarat MPs gathered at Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s residence ahead of the polls. “Today, the election of the Vice President of India is happening. We are very lucky to have the right to vote in this election. So, all of us Gujarat MPs gather at Mansukh Mandaviya’s house… We know that NDA candidate Radhakrishnan is going to win 100 per cent, but despite this, we have to do our duty. That’s why this election is taking place,” he said.

Other BJP MPs, including Mayank Nayak and Trivendra Singh Rawat, also expressed certainty that Radhakrishnan would win and become Vice President.

“The NDA MPs will vote for the NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, and we will win the elections,” Mayank Nayak said.

Speaking to reporters, Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “CP Radhakrishnan will win and become the Vice President.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to cast his vote on Tuesday morning as polling began for the 15th Vice Presidential election.

The contest is between NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Counting of votes will be held later in the evening. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: CP Radhakrishnan, g-kishan-reddy, lahar-singh-siroya, mayank-nayak, rss, trivendra-singh-rawat, Vice President

