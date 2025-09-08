LIVE TV
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
Home > India > S Jaishankar To Virtually Represent India At BRICS 2025

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the BRICS virtual summit on September 8, called by Brazilian President Lula da Silva to discuss global trade disruptions caused by US tariffs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip the meet as India prepares for its 2026 BRICS presidency.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 8, 2025 10:23:34 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the virtual BRICS leaders’ summit on Monday, September 8. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has convened the meeting to address global trade disruptions caused by Washington’s tariff policies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the summit. Officials said India’s decision to send Jaishankar instead of Modi reflects a careful diplomatic choice as New Delhi prepares to assume the BRICS presidency next year.

The meeting comes at a crucial time when tariff disputes are reshaping trade flows across major economies, including India and Brazil.

Tariff Measures Spark Global Trade Disruptions

The summit will focus on sweeping tariff measures imposed by US President Donald Trump. India and Brazil have both faced 50 per cent duties, though under different circumstances. Washington linked India’s penalties to its continued purchases of discounted Russian crude oil despite Western sanctions.

Brazil faced tariffs after its Supreme Court pursued the trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilian officials noted that while hundreds of products have been exempted, key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing remain affected. For India, a 25 per cent additional duty on Russian crude imports threatens to complicate domestic fuel security.

Strategic Context of India’s Role

The BRICS summit follows Prime Minister Modi’s recent meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

US President Donald Trump commented on these interactions, posting on Truth Social that the US had “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China.” His remarks reflected Washington’s concern over India’s growing role in forums that include Beijing and Moscow.

By joining the BRICS summit, India continues to engage with its emerging economy partners while balancing ties with the US. Analysts said the timing underscores the complexity of India’s foreign policy.

Brazilian President Lula emphasised that the summit is not designed as an “anti-US” platform. Instead, Brazilian officials said the goal is to encourage cooperation among emerging economies without direct confrontation with Washington.

Brazil itself faces tariff retaliation, and officials said Lula wants to position the country as a convener of discussions on global trade disruptions. The summit aims to defend the principle of multilateralism and support collective action on economic challenges. Leaders are expected to focus on cushioning the impact of tariffs while avoiding language that might escalate tensions with the United States.

India’s Balancing Act Ahead of BRICS Presidency

India views the summit as both a challenge and an opportunity. New Delhi values BRICS as a platform to engage on trade, security, and political issues but avoids steps that could directly challenge Washington. India has distanced itself from certain BRICS initiatives, including proposals for de-dollarisation.

By deputing Jaishankar instead of Modi, New Delhi signals its commitment to BRICS while ensuring relations with the US remain stable. The decision reflects India’s broader strategy of maintaining a comprehensive global partnership with Washington while continuing dialogue with Russia, China, and Brazil on multilateral platforms.

Tags: brics summit 2025s. jaishankar

