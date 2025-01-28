Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Thane Father Claims Police Mistake Destroyed His Son’s Life After Wrongful Detention

Thane resident Akash Kanojia was wrongfully detained by the Railway Protection Force in connection with the Saif Ali Khan attack case, ruining his life.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Thane Father Claims Police Mistake Destroyed His Son’s Life After Wrongful Detention


In a shocking turn of events, Akash Kanojia, a resident of Titwala in Thane district, claims that his life was destroyed following a wrongful detention by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in connection to the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Kanojia, a driver by profession, was detained on January 18 at Durg station in Chhattisgarh, based on a tip-off from the Mumbai police. The detention occurred just days after an intruder attacked Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai on January 16.

Kanojia’s father, Kailash Kanojia, expressed his outrage, stating that his son had been detained without proper verification of his identity. In an emotional plea, Kailash explained that the false detention had taken a heavy toll on Akash’s mental health, leaving him withdrawn and unable to focus on his work or interact with his family. “The police mistake has ruined his life,” said Kailash. He added that his son had lost his job, his marriage was called off, and he now struggles with severe mental trauma.

The incident unfolded when Akash was detained by the RPF, but after the arrest of Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, on January 19, the police confirmed that Kanojia was not the attacker and released him. However, the damage had already been done. Akash now faces the destruction of his personal and professional life, with no one to blame for the mistaken identification.

Akash himself spoke out about his situation, saying that his life had been thrown into complete disarray due to the police action. “It was divine intervention that Shariful was caught soon after my detention,” he reflected. Had the real attacker not been apprehended so quickly, Akash fears he could have been wrongfully implicated in the attack on Saif Ali Khan. “I want justice for what I have been through,” he added.

While the police eventually cleared his name, Akash’s reputation and future have been irrevocably damaged. His once-stable life now lies in tatters due to a case of mistaken identity, and he is seeking justice for the trauma caused by the wrongful detention.

ALSO READ: Alleged Attack On Two Indian Farmers by Bangladeshi Nationals In Tripura Sparks Tensions At Border

Filed under

Akash Kanojia Saif Ali Khan attack Thane man

