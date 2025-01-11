Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Sambhal : Ancient Stepwell Discovered in Chandausi, Authorities Tackle Encroachments To Preserve Heritage

Excavation efforts in the Chandausi area of Sambhal have led to the discovery of an ancient stepwell known as Rani ki Bawdi.

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh – Excavation efforts in the Chandausi area of Sambhal have led to the discovery of an ancient stepwell known as Rani ki Bawdi. This archaeological find has sparked both excitement and challenges, as authorities work to preserve the historic site while addressing encroachments in the area.

Discovery of Rani ki Bawdi

The excavation project in Chandausi unearthed the Rani ki Bawdi, a significant piece of historical architecture believed to date back centuries. Stepwells like this one were historically used to store water and often held cultural and architectural significance. The discovery has drawn attention to the rich heritage of the region, with conservation efforts now being prioritized to ensure the preservation of the site.

As excavation continues, officials have identified multiple encroachments near the stepwell, hindering the progress of the project. One such case involves a house partially built on the land marked for excavation. Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of Chandausi, stated that a notice had been issued to the homeowners, instructing them to remove the encroaching section of their property.

The homeowners, citing financial hardship, appealed to the District Magistrate (DM) for leniency. In response, the DM clarified that only the portion of the house encroaching on the stepwell area needs to be removed, not the entire structure. The homeowners were assured that the process would be as minimally disruptive as possible.

Preservation Measures for the Stepwell

To protect the newly uncovered stepwell, particularly from adverse weather conditions, the DM has directed officials to place a tin sheet over the structure. This temporary measure will shield the stepwell from rain while further excavation and preservation work are conducted.

Sonkar also mentioned that additional encroachments are being identified. Notices will be issued to those responsible, instructing them to remove the unauthorized structures voluntarily. If the encroachments are not cleared, the authorities will proceed with demolition to safeguard the historical site.

The discovery of Rani ki Bawdi has been met with curiosity and pride among locals. However, balancing heritage conservation with the livelihoods of affected residents remains a sensitive issue. Local authorities are working to address these concerns, ensuring that the preservation of history does not come at an undue cost to the community.

As excavation progresses, authorities are committed to ensuring the integrity of the stepwell while respecting the needs of local residents. The removal of encroachments and the implementation of protective measures will be key to preserving this important historical landmark.

Efforts to document the site and its historical significance are also underway, with hopes that Rani ki Bawdi will become a valuable addition to Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage.

