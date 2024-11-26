Violent riots in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have left the entire region in chaos as four lives were lost during the mayhem. The latest updates on the news have revealed exclusive details from the First Information Report (FIR) and CCTV footages, which bring the chaotic events to life. What could be a dramatic turn of investigation, […]

Violent riots in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have left the entire region in chaos as four lives were lost during the mayhem. The latest updates on the news have revealed exclusive details from the First Information Report (FIR) and CCTV footages, which bring the chaotic events to life. What could be a dramatic turn of investigation, here’s all about it: Accroding to the FIR, a group of masked attackers tried to snatch pistols from policemen deployed during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Clash Breaks Out Amid Mosque Survey

Violence began on Sunday, a group of hundreds of people gathered close to the mosque, protesting loudly and hurling stones at the police officers when the survey team began its work there. The situation went out of control, and rioters stole the guns, even 9mm magazines from the police.

CCTV Footage Unveils Rioters’ Actions

On Monday, the CCTV footages of the rioters who are involved in the violence were released by Uttar Pradesh police. It can be seen in the footage that they are throwing stones at the police and damaging vehicles. In the FIR, it is stated that the mob went to extreme measures to hide their identities; some of them even broke CCTV cameras. A group of 150-200 people smashed the surveillance devices at Nakhasa Chowk at 12:35 PM, further complicating the investigation process by destroying evidence.

The mob became violent as the rioting escalated. Armed with hockey sticks, batons, and stones, they started brutal attacks on the policemen by an FIR containing clear intentions of murder. Police vehicle got fired, and injuries to several officers were reported during the chaos. The FIR further highlights some of the attackers, including Gulbadin, Sultan, Hasan, Munna son of Jabbar, Faizan, Samad, and many more whose names and details are unknown.

Robbery And Pistol Snatching Attempt

However, the rioters’ violence did not end with physical assault. The mob attempted to snatch a police officer’s pistol. Failing in their attempt, they ransacked the officer’s 9mm pistol magazine, stole 10 rounds of ammunition and fled the scene.

Prohibitory Orders In Place As Tensions Continuously Build Up

The violent clash between police and protesters had brought the region under strict control as well. The administration of the Sambhal district has issued a prohibitory order that restricts movement of people and has barred entry by outsiders up to November 30. Schools in the vicinity have been shut down, while internet services continue to remain suspended as authorities attempt to contain the situation.