Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Stays Arrest Of SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq

The Allahabad High Court temporarily halted the arrest of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in connection with violence that erupted in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday temporarily halted the arrest of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in connection with violence that erupted in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh.

The violence occurred during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque. However, the court declined to quash the FIR filed against him.

The FIR, lodged at the Sambhal police station, accuses Barq of allegedly provoking violence during the court-mandated survey of the mosque. The survey, intended to assess the mosque’s structure, escalated into clashes, leading to the tragic deaths of four individuals.

The court issued its ruling following a petition filed by Barq, who sought relief from the legal charges. The bench, comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Azahar Husain Idrisi, heard arguments from Barq’s lawyer, Imran Ullah, as well as the additional government advocate. While granting the temporary stay on Barq’s arrest, the court made it clear that the investigation into the matter would proceed. It also directed Barq, a sitting Member of Parliament, to fully cooperate with the ongoing probe.

This development marks an important moment in the legal proceedings surrounding the violence in Sambhal, as the investigation into the incident remains open. While Barq has avoided immediate arrest, the case continues to unfold, and the final outcome will depend on further proceedings in the court.

Read More: Delhi-Based Agent Nabbed At Airport By Delhi Police For Forging Documents To Travel Illegally Abroad