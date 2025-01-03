Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Stays Arrest Of SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq

The Allahabad High Court temporarily halted the arrest of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in connection with violence that erupted in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh.

Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Stays Arrest Of SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq

The Allahabad High Court on Friday temporarily halted the arrest of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in connection with violence that erupted in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh.

The violence occurred during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque. However, the court declined to quash the FIR filed against him.

The FIR, lodged at the Sambhal police station, accuses Barq of allegedly provoking violence during the court-mandated survey of the mosque. The survey, intended to assess the mosque’s structure, escalated into clashes, leading to the tragic deaths of four individuals.

The court issued its ruling following a petition filed by Barq, who sought relief from the legal charges. The bench, comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Azahar Husain Idrisi, heard arguments from Barq’s lawyer, Imran Ullah, as well as the additional government advocate. While granting the temporary stay on Barq’s arrest, the court made it clear that the investigation into the matter would proceed. It also directed Barq, a sitting Member of Parliament, to fully cooperate with the ongoing probe.

This development marks an important moment in the legal proceedings surrounding the violence in Sambhal, as the investigation into the incident remains open. While Barq has avoided immediate arrest, the case continues to unfold, and the final outcome will depend on further proceedings in the court.

Read More: Delhi-Based Agent Nabbed At Airport By Delhi Police For Forging Documents To Travel Illegally Abroad

Filed under

sambhal violence

Advertisement

Also Read

‘India Never Accepted Illegal Chinese Occupation’: MEA Stands Firm On Ladakh

‘India Never Accepted Illegal Chinese Occupation’: MEA Stands Firm On Ladakh

What Is Tularemia? US Sees Surge In Rare Rabit Fever Cases

What Is Tularemia? US Sees Surge In Rare Rabit Fever Cases

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For 2 DU Campus, Targets Arvind Kejriwal

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For 2 DU Campus, Targets Arvind Kejriwal

Five Key Global Elections to Watch in 2025: What’s at Stake for These Nations

Five Key Global Elections to Watch in 2025: What’s at Stake for These Nations

Delhi-Based Agent Nabbed At Airport By Delhi Police For Forging Documents To Travel Illegally Abroad

Delhi-Based Agent Nabbed At Airport By Delhi Police For Forging Documents To Travel Illegally Abroad

Entertainment

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox