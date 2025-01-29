Sandeep Dikshit On Congress’s Strategy, Delhi’s Development, And The Upcoming Elections

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj, shared his insights on the upcoming Delhi elections, the Congress’s strategy, and the challenges facing the national capital. Dikshit, the son of former three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, emphasized the Congress’s legacy and its plans to address Delhi’s pressing issues.

A Different Election This Time

Dikshit acknowledged that this election is markedly different from his previous campaigns in 2004 and 2009. “This is the first time I’m fighting an election as the opposition,” he said. He highlighted that while the Congress doesn’t face anti-incumbency, there is a nostalgic sentiment among Delhiites for the Congress rule, particularly under Sheila Dikshit’s leadership. “People remember the development, infrastructure, and governance during her tenure,” he added.

Critiquing AAP and BJP

Dikshit didn’t hold back in his criticism of both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He accused AAP of failing to deliver on its promises and relying heavily on freebies to win votes. “The AAP government has been disastrous, especially in the last three to four years. Their constant announcements of freebies show they are nervous,” he said.

He also targeted the BJP for its lack of significant contributions to Delhi’s development despite being in power at the Centre and controlling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “The BJP has done nothing exceptional for Delhi in the last 10 years,” Dikshit asserted.

Congress’s Development Model

Dikshit drew comparisons between the 15 years of Congress rule under Sheila Dikshit and the 10 years of AAP governance. He praised his mother’s tenure for its focus on education, health, environment, and infrastructure. “Delhi saw stupendous growth during those 15 years. We increased green cover, improved public transport, and built world-class infrastructure,” he said.

In contrast, he criticized AAP for failing to build on this legacy. “Kejriwal’s model is based on freebies, not sustainable development. The BJP, on the other hand, has no clear model for Delhi,” Dikshit remarked.

Addressing Delhi’s Issues

Dikshit outlined the Congress’s plans to tackle Delhi’s major problems, including air pollution, traffic congestion, and crumbling infrastructure. He emphasized the need for better public transport, increased green cover, and improved road networks. “We need to ease traffic bottlenecks, increase bus ridership, and expand the Metro network,” he said.

He also pointed out the fiscal mismanagement under AAP, claiming that the Delhi government’s finances are in disarray. “The AAP government has committed to schemes like the Mahila Samman Yojana and health subsidies without having the funds to back them. This will lead to a financial crisis,” Dikshit warned.

Women’s Safety and Freebies

When asked about the Congress’s promise of ₹2,500 per month to women, Dikshit admitted that freebies have become a necessary part of electoral politics. “Unfortunately, voters are more attracted to freebies than long-term development policies. We had to match the offers made by AAP and BJP to stay competitive,” he explained.

However, he stressed that the Congress’s focus remains on creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and ensuring women’s safety. “We need to move beyond freebies and address the real issues facing Delhi,” he said.

Alliance Politics and Future Prospects

Dikshit dismissed the possibility of a post-poll alliance with AAP, stating that the Congress is confident of forming the government on its own. “We are aiming for 38-40 seats. We don’t need an alliance with AAP,” he said.

He also addressed the Congress’s decision not to announce a chief ministerial face, calling it a strategic move. “We want all our leaders to work together. Announcing a CM face might dampen the enthusiasm of other candidates,” he explained.

Sheila Dikshit’s Legacy

Dikshit expressed regret that the Congress failed to capitalize on Sheila Dikshit’s development model after the 2013 defeat. “The 2013 loss put us on the back foot. We didn’t know how to resurrect our image,” he said. However, he expressed confidence that the Congress is now ready to reclaim its position as Delhi’s leading party.

Sandeep Dikshit Acknowledges Shift as He Contest Delhi Elections as Opposition

As Delhi heads to the polls on February 5, Sandeep Dikshit and the Congress are banking on the legacy of Sheila Dikshit’s governance and a focus on sustainable development to win back the trust of Delhiites. Whether this strategy will translate into electoral success remains to be seen, but Dikshit’s candid conversation with NewsX highlights the Congress’s determination to address Delhi’s challenges and offer a viable alternative to AAP and BJP.

The results, to be announced on February 8, will reveal whether the Congress can make a comeback in the national capital.

