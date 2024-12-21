Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Sanjauli Mosque Case: Demolition, Document Submission Deadline Set For March 15, 2025

The ongoing dispute regarding the Sanjauli Mosque came before the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner, where key developments were made.

Sanjauli Mosque Case: Demolition, Document Submission Deadline Set For March 15, 2025

The ongoing dispute regarding the Sanjauli Mosque came before the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Saturday, where key developments were made.

During the hearing, the Assistant Engineer of the Municipal Corporation provided a status report, revealing that only 50% of the demolition work on the mosque’s three illegal floors had been completed. Both the Mosque Committee and the Waqf Board requested additional time to finish the remaining demolition work.

Representatives for the local residents also appeared in court, seeking to be made a party to the ongoing case. This case, which originally began in 2010, was given a deadline by the High Court to be resolved by December 20, 2024.

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner, during the proceedings, directed the Mosque Committee and Waqf Board to present land ownership documents and revenue records to support their claims. In response, the Waqf Board informed the court that they were in the process of gathering the necessary revenue records and would submit them as soon as they were available.

To ensure the timely completion of the demolition, the Commissioner set the next hearing for March 15, 2025. By this date, the remaining illegal floors of the mosque are required to be fully demolished. The Mosque Committee and Waqf Board have also been instructed to submit all relevant land documents and revenue records by this date. Furthermore, the Assistant Engineer of the Municipal Corporation is expected to provide an updated status report at that time.

Previously, on October 5, 2024, the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner had ordered the demolition of the illegal floors of the mosque. This followed the Mosque Committee’s voluntary request to remove the structures. The order mandated that the second, third, and fourth floors of the mosque be demolished within two months.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Muslim Organization filed a petition in the District and Sessions Court to be included in the case. However, this petition was dismissed by the court.

Read More: “Marriage Is Relationship Built On Mutual Trust, Companionship”: SC

Filed under

Sanjauli Mosque

Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Fires Employees For Leaking Galaxy S25 Ultra Images Ahead Of Launch

Samsung Fires Employees For Leaking Galaxy S25 Ultra Images Ahead Of Launch

“Marriage Is Relationship Built On Mutual Trust, Companionship”: SC

“Marriage Is Relationship Built On Mutual Trust, Companionship”: SC

GST Council Meeting Live: FM Announces GST Rate Cut On Fortified Rice Kernels To 5%

GST Council Meeting Live: FM Announces GST Rate Cut On Fortified Rice Kernels To 5%

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Inaugurates 15 Airport Projects Worth Rs. 9,800 Crore

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Inaugurates 15 Airport Projects Worth Rs. 9,800 Crore

PM Modi To Address ‘Hala Modi’ Event Shortly; Crowd, Performers Get Ready To Greet Him

PM Modi To Address ‘Hala Modi’ Event Shortly; Crowd, Performers Get Ready To Greet Him

Entertainment

Shockwave In Telangana: No More Special Shows And Ticket Hikes After Shocking Theatre Incident

Shockwave In Telangana: No More Special Shows And Ticket Hikes After Shocking Theatre Incident

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox