LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > India > Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains

Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains

The four-part, invitation only, Saskatchewan Trade and Investment Roadshow Focus Agriculture and Agri-Tech events launched in Hyderabad the first week of September and was followed up shortly by Kolkata Sept 17th.

Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 3, 2025 18:21:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains

The Saskatchewan India Office, the Canadian Province of Saskatchewan’s India focused trade and investment office based at the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi, is in the midst of a series of engagements across India promoting the Province of Saskatchewan, it’s R&D institutes, and it’s companies as the partner of choice to advance India’s aims for nutritional security and improve India’s overall agri value chain through access to world class agricultural practices, equipment, and technology. 
 
The four-part, invitation only, Saskatchewan Trade and Investment Roadshow Focus Agriculture and Agri-Tech events launched in Hyderabad the first week of September and was followed up shortly by Kolkata Sept 17th. The third instalment was held in Mumbai on Oct 1 where the event drew the attention of the office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.  Speaking to the attendees on Wednesday, the Chief Economic Advisor to the Honorable Chief Minister and Chief Executive Officer MITRA, Shri Praveensingh Pardeshi IAS, called on Saskatchewan to ‘partner asap’ with the state of Maharashtra in the areas of pulse protein fortification and enrichment technologies, large scale Agri-economy, recycling agri waste to energy and organic fertilizer, collaborate with FPO’s to increase farmer efficiency and reduce post-harvest losses, collaborate with SMART on pulse production through the Indo Pulses Development Association (IPDA), as well as various horticulture councils to create stronger industry standards on farm to consumer value chains. 
 
Other speakers at the event included H.E. Jeff David the Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, Mr. Scott Matthies Managing Director of the Saskatchewan India Office, Mr. Hemant Vasekar IAS Project Director SMART, Dr. Rajaram Dighe CEO Maharashtra Village Social Transformation foundation, and presentations from senior executives from the Global Institute for Food Security, Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP), Xact Agriculture, NrGene Canada, Enargia, and Proveta/Ghaziabad Organics. The event was rounded out by a panel discussion on international agri-innovation collaboration comprised of Mahindra & Mahindra, ETG Global, IPDA, and ACI Organic Pvt Ltd chaired by the Government of Saskatchewan’s India Office.
 
The fourth and final instalment in the current Saskatchewan Trade and Investment Roadshow Focus Agriculture and Agritech series touches down in Lucknow on Oct 15th. 
 
The Province of Saskatchewan is the world’s largest exporter and least carbon intensive producer of Canola, yellow peas, lentils, durum wheat, oats, and Potash and is a long-standing major trading partner with India having exported $1 Billion in yellow peas and lentils to India in 2024.  Saskatchewan is home to world class agri-research and development institutes, agritech and ag machinery production, and a robust agri-start up ecosystem.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 6:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Agri-Tech CollaborationSaskatchewan India

RELATED News

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE SAYS ISRAEL IS PREPARING FOR 'IMMEDIATE IMPLEMENTATION' OF FIRST STAGE OF TRUMP'S GAZA PLAN FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ALL HOSTAGES FOLLOWING HAMAS RESPONSE – ISRAELI MEDIA
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…

LATEST NEWS

AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
Djokovic advances in pursuit of fifth Shanghai title
WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video
Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?
Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Questions Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Will US President Strike Back After Lavish Praise?
Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains
Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains
Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains
Saskatchewan India Office Promotes Agri-Tech Collaboration Across India To Boost Nutritional Security And Value Chains

QUICK LINKS