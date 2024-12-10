SC Directs Centre, K’taka Govt To Resolve Financial Assistance Issue For Drought Management

Supreme Court of India on Tuesday urged both the Centre and the Karnataka government to find a resolution regarding the release of financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund to address the state’s ongoing drought situation.

The court issued this direction while hearing a petition filed by Karnataka, requesting that the Centre provide the necessary funds for drought management.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, requested additional time to submit an affidavit in response to the matter. However, the bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, emphasized the importance of resolving the issue swiftly, stating, “You should resolve it.”

Karnataka’s plea asks the Supreme Court to direct the Centre to release the full amount of financial aid under the NDRF to combat the drought crisis. During the hearing, the bench inquired about the amount of financial aid already provided. Karnataka’s legal representative informed the court that the state had requested Rs 18,171 crore but had only received Rs.3,819 crore. The matter has been adjourned until January for further proceedings.

In April 2023, the Centre informed the court that Rs 3,400 crore had already been allocated to Karnataka for drought relief. However, the state contends that this is insufficient to meet the demands of the drought-stricken regions, which it claims are in urgent need of further support as per NDRF guidelines.

Karnataka’s petition challenges the Centre’s decision not to release the full amount of assistance, claiming that this decision infringes upon the fundamental rights of the state’s citizens as guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The state government argues that Karnataka is suffering from a severe drought, which has negatively affected its residents.

During the Kharif 2023 season, from June to September, 223 out of the state’s 236 taluks were declared drought-affected, with 196 taluks severely impacted and the remaining 27 moderately affected.

The petition also highlights that agricultural losses in the state have been extensive, with more than 48 lakh hectares of crop land affected, leading to an estimated financial loss of Rs 35,162 crore. Karnataka has criticized the Centre for not providing sufficient financial assistance, alleging that this action violates the Disaster Management Act of 2005 and the updated 2020 manual for drought management.

According to the drought management guidelines, the Centre is obligated to make a final decision on financial assistance within one month after receiving a report from the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT). The IMCT visited Karnataka from October 4 to 9, 2023, and assessed the drought situation. Despite the comprehensive assessment, the Centre has not yet acted on the report, even though more than six months have passed since it was submitted.

Karnataka has turned to the Supreme Court to seek immediate relief, urging the Centre to provide the necessary funds and take prompt action to alleviate the devastating impact of the drought.

