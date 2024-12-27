SC Issues Notice To Punjab Over Medical Aid For Farmer Leader

Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
The Supreme Court on Friday raised serious concerns about the health and safety of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike.

The court directed the Punjab government to take immediate steps to provide him with necessary medical assistance.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice to the Punjab government, highlighting a contempt petition filed against its Chief Secretary for failing to comply with an earlier Supreme Court order mandating medical aid for Dallewal.

The bench underscored the urgency of the matter, stating, “If there is a law and order situation, you have to deal with it with an iron hand. Somebody’s life is at stake. You need to take it seriously. Medical aid has to be given, and the impression is that you are not following it.”

In response, the apex court ordered the state government to submit a compliance report by Saturday, emphasizing the importance of swift action. The court also scheduled a follow-up hearing on the matter for the same day.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal began his hunger strike on November 26 at the Khanauri border, demanding that the central government address key concerns of farmers. Among the demands is a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, a long-standing issue that has fueled protests nationwide.

The Supreme Court’s intervention comes amid growing apprehension over Dallewal’s deteriorating health and the state government’s response. The bench’s remarks reflect its determination to ensure that humanitarian and legal obligations are upheld in addressing the crisis.

This case highlights the ongoing tension between farmer leaders and government authorities, as well as the judiciary’s pivotal role in safeguarding individual rights and ensuring accountability.

