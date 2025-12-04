School Holiday On December 4: These States Have Announced School Shutdowns, Check Full List

Schools across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will remain closed on December 4 because of Cyclone Ditwah and continuous heavy rainfall. The severe weather has led to safety measures across several coastal districts, especially in Tamil Nadu. Chennai and nearby regions are among the worst affected, with the India Meteorological Department issuing strong alerts as the cyclone continues to influence weather along the southeast coast.

According to ABP News, following Tamil Nadu, several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have also announced closures due to the risk of flooding, waterlogging and possible landslides. Authorities have advised students and parents to keep an eye on official district announcements for any last-minute updates.

In Andhra Pradesh, schools will remain shut in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Prakasam, East Godavari’s selected blocks and low-lying areas of Krishna district. Officials said these regions are likely to experience heavy rainfall, strong winds and overflowing water bodies, making travel unsafe for students.

In Kerala, continuous rainfall and high landslide risk in hilly regions have led to district-specific holidays. Schools will be closed in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam. Selected areas in Kollam have also declared a holiday. Some coastal schools in the state have shifted to online classes for safety, especially in areas facing rough sea conditions.

Meanwhile, schools in other parts of the country will operate normally on December 4. In Delhi NCR, schools will remain open, but poor air quality has led to precautionary steps such as holding morning assembly indoors, reducing outdoor sports and allowing limited hybrid classes in some private schools in Noida and Gurugram.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow will follow regular schedules. The state is preparing for the upcoming winter break and has not reported any weather-related disruptions.

In Bihar, schools have reopened completely after the election period ended, and no warnings have been issued for December 4.

In Karnataka, schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru will stay open. However, coastal districts are on rain alert due to changing weather patterns, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

