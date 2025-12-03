Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a fresh alert for heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu on December 3, attributing the forecast to the lingering impact of Cyclone Ditwah. The warning comes as several northern districts continued to receive rain on Tuesday, with the death toll from rain-related incidents rising to four.

Cyclone Ditwah Weakens, Flooding Reported in Low-Lying Areas

According to the IMD, heavy rains triggered flooding in low-lying regions and caused significant traffic disruptions across parts of Tamil Nadu. The deep depression, which had already weakened into a depression, is “very likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area,” the department said.

Chennai recorded an average of 15 cm rainfall in the 24 hours between December 1 and 2, and the city is expected to see moderate showers on Wednesday.

Weather System Nearly Stationary Near Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast

The IMD noted that the remnant of Cyclone Ditwah, positioned over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal as well as the North Tamil Nadu–South Andhra Pradesh coasts, remained practically stationary, hovering around 25 km from the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline.

“It is very likely to recurve slowly southwestwards and weaken into a depression during the next six hours,” the weather office said.

Puducherry to Karaikal: Heavy Rain Forecast for Multiple Districts in Tamil Nadu

The IMD’s latest bulletin predicts light to moderate rainfall in many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning expected at isolated locations.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Erode and Coimbatore districts,” the bulletin stated.

It further added, “Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Salem and Namakkal districts.”

The department also cautioned that strong surface winds reaching 35–45 kmph may prevail intermittently over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Schools Shut in Multiple Districts, Including Chennai

With rainfall expected to intensify, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on Wednesday. Educational institutions in Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts will also remain closed.

These districts had already suspended classes on December 2 due to heavy rain.

University of Madras Postpones Examinations

The University of Madras has postponed all UG, PG and professional degree theory examinations scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025. In an official notice, Registrar Prof. Rita John confirmed that revised dates will be announced soon. Students appearing for the November 2025 exams have been advised to follow updates on official platforms.

Rainfall Likely to Continue Till December 5

The IMD has indicated that rainfall activity will persist in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday through December 5, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors where possible, and follow official advisories as the depression remains positioned close to the Tamil Nadu coast.

