LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
Home > India > Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

Heavy rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu as the IMD issues a fresh alert linked to the weakening Cyclone Ditwah. Several northern districts remain waterlogged, even as the weather system stays nearly stationary near the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast. With schools shut and exams postponed, authorities urge residents to stay indoors as rainfall may persist till December 5.

IMD issues fresh heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Ditwah weakens; schools shut, exams postponed, showers to continue till Dec 5. Photo: X.
IMD issues fresh heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Ditwah weakens; schools shut, exams postponed, showers to continue till Dec 5. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 3, 2025 07:47:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a fresh alert for heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu on December 3, attributing the forecast to the lingering impact of Cyclone Ditwah. The warning comes as several northern districts continued to receive rain on Tuesday, with the death toll from rain-related incidents rising to four.

Cyclone Ditwah Weakens, Flooding Reported in Low-Lying Areas

According to the IMD, heavy rains triggered flooding in low-lying regions and caused significant traffic disruptions across parts of Tamil Nadu. The deep depression, which had already weakened into a depression, is “very likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area,” the department said.

Chennai recorded an average of 15 cm rainfall in the 24 hours between December 1 and 2, and the city is expected to see moderate showers on Wednesday.

Also Read: School Holiday Alert: Several States Announce Closure Today – Find Out If Your District Is Affected

Weather System Nearly Stationary Near Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast

The IMD noted that the remnant of Cyclone Ditwah, positioned over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal as well as the North Tamil Nadu–South Andhra Pradesh coasts, remained practically stationary, hovering around 25 km from the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline.

“It is very likely to recurve slowly southwestwards and weaken into a depression during the next six hours,” the weather office said.

Puducherry to Karaikal: Heavy Rain Forecast for Multiple Districts in Tamil Nadu

The IMD’s latest bulletin predicts light to moderate rainfall in many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning expected at isolated locations.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Erode and Coimbatore districts,” the bulletin stated.

It further added, “Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Salem and Namakkal districts.”

The department also cautioned that strong surface winds reaching 35–45 kmph may prevail intermittently over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Schools Shut in Multiple Districts, Including Chennai

With rainfall expected to intensify, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on Wednesday. Educational institutions in Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts will also remain closed.

These districts had already suspended classes on December 2 due to heavy rain.

University of Madras Postpones Examinations

The University of Madras has postponed all UG, PG and professional degree theory examinations scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025. In an official notice, Registrar Prof. Rita John confirmed that revised dates will be announced soon. Students appearing for the November 2025 exams have been advised to follow updates on official platforms.

Rainfall Likely to Continue Till December 5

The IMD has indicated that rainfall activity will persist in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday through December 5, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors where possible, and follow official advisories as the depression remains positioned close to the Tamil Nadu coast.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh – Telangana Weather Alert: Cyclone Ditwah Weakens, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning for Several Districts

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 7:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chennai weatherCyclone DitwahTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu weatherweather newsweather today

RELATED News

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Air India Resolves Check-In Glitch Caused By Third-Party System, Flights Back On Schedule

Who Is Vedamurti Devavrat Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Masters Nearly 2,000 Yajurveda Mantras In 50 Days, PM Modi Hails Achievement Of Reviving 200-Year-Old Vedic Tradition

From S-400 To S-500: Why India Wants Russia’s Most Advanced Air Defence Shield

‘Baseless Controversy’: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Critics Over Sanchar Saathi App Mandate Row, Dubs It ‘Suraksha Kawach’

LATEST NEWS

Vidya Wires IPO Opens Today: Price Band ₹48–₹52, Grey Market Premium Signals Potential Early Gains; Should You Apply?

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Raipur Cricket Stadium? Check Weather Report

What Is RELOS Agreement? Russia Approves Key Defence Pact With India Ahead of Putin’s Delhi Visit | Explained

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

Five Hour Talks: Putin’s Meeting With Donald Trump Envoys Witkoff And Kushner Concludes; Kremlin Says ‘No Compromise’ On Territory

From Drug Boats To Diplomacy: Are Trump’s US And Maduro’s Venezuela On The Brink Of War? Explained

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Wake Up Richer, Want To Think Like A Billionaire? Start With These 7 Morning Habits

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5
Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5
Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5
Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

QUICK LINKS