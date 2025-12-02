School Holiday Alert: Several States Announce Closure Today – Find Out If Your District Is Affected

In Southern India, heavy rainfall brought on by Cyclone Ditwah has led to school closures on 2nd December 2025. The heaviest rainfall and most significant impacts were reported in Tamil Nadu and the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, and those affected should check local alerts and advisories to ensure safety.

Affected districts in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu; these districts were closed due to flooding danger and severe weather. College closures also apply to the same districts.

Affected districts in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati, Nellore and Annamayya, all schools in these districts closed due to adverse weather conditions resulting from the cyclone. All grades of school, public and private, including Anganwadis, have been closed. Yellow warning has been issued to other coastal areas of the state as well.

Puducherry and Goa Updates

Puducherry and Goa schools are closed for weather-related reasons. Goa has declared a holiday for upcoming religious festivals instead of due to weather.

Office of the Governor

As far as Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra go, none of today’s school closures have been declared mass closures. Schools in rural areas may close for local elections; however, the majority remain open as scheduled. Winter school hours will remain in effect throughout the month of December for all schools in northern India (including Jammu & Kashmir).

Parents are encouraged to:

1. review the school district/state/local website for school closures;

2. refrain from travelling to areas with heavy rain and follow IMD alerts; and

3. If their child’s school remains open, students can expect classes to resume on schedule.

This information is based on updates available from government notifications, news reports, and local administration sources at the time of publication. School closure decisions may vary by district and may change throughout the day. Readers are advised to confirm with their local authorities or school administration for the most accurate and current details.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh – Telangana Weather Alert: Cyclone Ditwah Weakens, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning for Several Districts