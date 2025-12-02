LIVE TV
Andhra Pradesh – Telangana Weather Alert: Cyclone Ditwah Weakens, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning for Several Districts

Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression, but the IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Know the latest weather update, affected areas, and safety advisory.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 08:50:26 IST

Cyclone Ditwah has now reduced into a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal and is no longer a cyclone but still has the potential to create tornadoes. IMD has released information about the continuing possibility of rains, high winds, and even thunderstorms in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the cyclone. 

Heavy rain has been forecasted for most of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh will experience very high amounts of rain in the Fall months due to low-pressure areas developing over the state and surrounding states.  All of the East Coast, including Rayalseema, will experience very heavy rains; counties such as Nellore, Prakasam and Tirupati will experience very heavy rains over the next several days.

The state of Telangana will receive light to moderate isolated rain on the day of publishing.

What Can Be Done by Citizens                                                                              

Citizens living in low-lying flood-prone regions are cautioned by IMD and officials to exercise extreme caution. Fishermen are warned against taking hazardous ocean excursions. All residents must keep current on rain alerts and avoid non-essential travel until the weather clears.

This article is based on information available from official weather reports and media sources at the time of writing. Weather conditions may change rapidly. Readers are advised to follow real-time updates from the IMD and local authorities for accurate guidance and safety recommendations.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 8:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS