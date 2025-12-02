Andhra Pradesh – Telangana Weather Alert: Cyclone Ditwah Weakens, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning for Several Districts

Cyclone Ditwah has now reduced into a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal and is no longer a cyclone but still has the potential to create tornadoes. IMD has released information about the continuing possibility of rains, high winds, and even thunderstorms in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the cyclone.

The Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over westcentral and adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal and North Tamil Nadu & South Andhra Pradesh coasts remained practically stationary during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 01st… pic.twitter.com/1XZJBsAx5y — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 1, 2025

Heavy rain has been forecasted for most of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh will experience very high amounts of rain in the Fall months due to low-pressure areas developing over the state and surrounding states. All of the East Coast, including Rayalseema, will experience very heavy rains; counties such as Nellore, Prakasam and Tirupati will experience very heavy rains over the next several days.

The state of Telangana will receive light to moderate isolated rain on the day of publishing.

What Can Be Done by Citizens

Citizens living in low-lying flood-prone regions are cautioned by IMD and officials to exercise extreme caution. Fishermen are warned against taking hazardous ocean excursions. All residents must keep current on rain alerts and avoid non-essential travel until the weather clears.

This article is based on information available from official weather reports and media sources at the time of writing. Weather conditions may change rapidly. Readers are advised to follow real-time updates from the IMD and local authorities for accurate guidance and safety recommendations.

ALSO READ: Centre Introduces Bill to Impose New Cess on Pan Masala & Gutka to Boost National Security and Public Health Funding