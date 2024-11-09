Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express: 3 Coaches Derail Near Howrah

Three coaches of 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Weekly Express derailed and went off the tracks in a train accident in Nalpur today (November 9).

Three coaches of 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Weekly Express derailed and went off the tracks in a train accident in Nalpur today (November 9).

The train derailed near Nalpur station in the Kharagpur Division at approximately 5:31 am. Railway authorities quickly responded to the scene, and efforts to rescue passengers from the affected coaches were underway. According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Eastern Railway, three coaches, including a parcel van, were derailed near Nalpur Station. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this time.

#WATCH | Howrah, West Bengal: A total of 3 coaches including one parcel van of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express derailed near Nalpur Station of the South Eastern Railway division. No casualties reported so far: CPRO South-Eastern Railway (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/wxbvcSWG6O — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

Accident relief and medical teams from Santragachi and Kharagpur have reached the site of the derailment. In addition, buses have been arranged to transport the stranded passengers to their intended destinations. Restoration work is ongoing.

The railway reported that there was no significant damage and no major injuries. Only a few passengers sustained minor injuries. The three derailed coaches included one parcel van and two passenger coaches, with the incident occurring on Saturday.

