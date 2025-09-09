Security Breach At Naval Area In South Mumbai: Indian Navy And Mumbai Police Launch Search On September 8, 2025

A security breach has been reported at the naval area in the South Mumbai’s Colaba. According to the police, a man wearing a naval uniform and pretending to relieve a junior sailor from sentry post duty, has fled with the latter’s rifle and ammunition from the naval area in south Mumbai. An official said that the Indian Navy and the Mumbai Police have launched a search for the man and the weapon. The official further said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident which took place on Saturday (6th September 2025) night in the Navy residential area here, as reported in the PTI.

What did the Defence PRO say on this incident?

According to the Defence PRO, “An extensive search operation is underway in coordination with Mumbai Police to recover the lost items. A Board of Inquiry has been convened to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident. The case is also under probe by other Government agencies, with the Indian Navy extending full cooperation.”

How Was the Rifle Stolen from the Agniveer soldier?

A senior police officer said that the incident had happened on Saturday, September 6, 2025. At the Navy Nagar AP Tower Radar, Agniveer soldier Alok Kaushal Kishor Singh (20) was on duty. During the duty, an unidentified man had approached him and falsely introduced himself as a member of the Navy’s Quick Response Team (QRT). The imposter claimed he was relieving Alok from duty. According to the senior police officer, the imposter then instructed Alok to return to his hostel and took custody of his INSAS rifle along with three magazines.

Two of the magazines contained 20 bullets each (40 rounds in total), while the third was empty.

