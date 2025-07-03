Live Tv
Senior Karnataka Police Officer’s Resignation Goes Viral After Public Humiliation By CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka ASP NV Baramani has requested voluntary retirement after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah publicly yelled at him and gestured as though to slap him during an April rally. Baramani cites public humiliation and mental distress, saying his morale and dignity have been shattered. Political parties have responded sharply, while Siddaramaiah and officials urge him to reconsider.

Karnataka ASP NV Baramani seeks voluntary retirement after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah humiliated him at a Belagavi rally.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 14:04:48 IST

Karnataka’s additional superintendent of police, NV Baramani, has requested voluntary retirement (VRS) after surviving a momentary brush with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a high-profile political rally in Belagavi on April 28. He formally submitted his resignation to the Home Secretary on June 14, citing “immense mental trauma” and public humiliation.

Moment of Public Humiliation Sparks Resignation

Baramani was on stage that day to manage crowd security during a rally protesting rising prices. Toward the event’s end, Siddaramaiah became irked by disturbance among BJP women protestors. The CM loudly demanded,

“Hey! Who is this SP here?”
Baramani stepped forward, only to have the CM raise his hand as though to slap him. Though the blow didn’t land, Baramani says the incident, televised repeatedly, was deeply humiliating.

In his resignation letter, Baramani said the “irreversible blow to my dignity” reverberated beyond the stage, causing lasting emotional strain and embarrassment in departmental circles.

Watch video:

Emotional Fallout at Home and Workplace

Baramani wrote that at home, a “funeral-like silence” fell on his household, and his family struggled emotionally. He added no senior official reached out after the incident, compounding his feelings of abandonment. “For 31 years I’ve served Karnataka with dedication,” he wrote. “But how can I uphold justice when my own dignity was denied?”

Siddaramaiah Reaches Out

After Baramani’s VRS plea went public shared widely on social media the Chief Minister and senior ministers reportedly urged him to reconsider. Siddaramaiah personally met with Baramani, although details of their interaction remain undisclosed.

Political Storm Erupts

The controversy unleashed fierce political reaction. The BJP, via social media platform X, accused Siddaramaiah of arrogance, suggesting the scene at the “self-promotional Congress event” spurred Baramani’s exit.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) described the resignation as a sign that many Karnataka police officers are “fed up” with Siddaramaiah’s leadership, calling it “Hitler-like.”

A Rally That Sparked Unrest

The event in Belagavi was organized by the Congress under Siddaramaiah’s leadership to protest rising prices. A video that went viral showed women waving black flags and shouting slogans near the stage sparking the confrontation that led to Baramani’s visible humiliation.

What’s Next for the Officer and the Force?

Baramani appealed to the Karnataka government to accept his VRS, describing it as representative of widespread disillusionment among uniformed personnel and government workers. He stated his emotional trauma is “a matter of concern for every uniformed officer … who feels insecure today.”

As the state mulls over the official acceptance of his resignation, questions loom large about police morale, respect for hierarchy, and political interference.

Tags: cm siddaramaiahKarnataka governmentPolice Officer Resignation
