In Assam, 15 workers got trapped in a coal mine on Monday after water flooded the mine.

The incident occurred at the Assam Coal Mine located in the 3-kilometer area of Umrangso in Dima Hasao district.

Dima Hasao’s SP, Mayank Kumar Jha, told news agency ANI, “There are concerns that several people may be trapped inside the coal mine in Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district. We are unable to confirm the exact number yet.”

According to officials, water entered the mine, trapping the workers underground. A rescue operation was immediately initiated, and teams are working tirelessly to rescue the trapped workers.

