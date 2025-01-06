Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Major Accident in Assam Coal Mine, 15 Workers Trapped Due To Water Infiltration, Rescue Operation Underway

Mayank Kumar Jha, the district SP said, "We can't say the exact figure as of now."

Major Accident in Assam Coal Mine, 15 Workers Trapped Due To Water Infiltration, Rescue Operation Underway

In Assam, 15 workers got trapped in a coal mine on Monday after water flooded the mine.

The incident occurred at the Assam Coal Mine located in the 3-kilometer area of Umrangso in Dima Hasao district.

Dima Hasao’s SP, Mayank Kumar Jha, told news agency ANI, “There are concerns that several people may be trapped inside the coal mine in Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district. We are unable to confirm the exact number yet.”

According to officials, water entered the mine, trapping the workers underground. A rescue operation was immediately initiated, and teams are working tirelessly to rescue the trapped workers.

ALSO READ: BJP MLA Alleges 50,000 Cows Are Slaughtered Daily In Uttar Pradesh, Accuses Government Of Ignoring Issue

Filed under

Assam COAL MINES

