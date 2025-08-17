LIVE TV
Home > India > Sharad Pawar Slams Ruling Party for Parliament Disruptions, Criticises PM Modi for Ignoring Nehru in I-Day Speech

Sharad Pawar criticised the ruling party for stalling Parliament, warning democracy was in danger. He highlighted the unprecedented protest by 300 MPs, condemned PM Modi for omitting Nehru in his Independence Day speech, and urged opposition unity to safeguard democratic values.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 17, 2025 04:45:08 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) supremo and veteran leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday expressed concern over the continued disruption of Parliament, alleging that the ruling party itself was responsible for stalling proceedings, and warned that democracy was in danger.
Addressing a public function in Pune, Pawar said, “Today, the picture of the country has changed. The Parliament session has been going on for 14 days, and in these days, proceedings have been completely stalled. We go, sign our attendance, and the moment we enter, chaos begins. The House gets adjourned, and then we have to go back again the next day. Such a situation has never existed before in this country. When those in power themselves disrupt the functioning of Parliament, it does not befit parliamentary democracy.”
He said the Opposition was forced to take an unprecedented step after being repeatedly denied the chance to raise issues.
“To change this scenario, we all sat together in Delhi. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and leaders of other parties were all present, and I was there as well. We decided that if the ruling party continues to stall Parliament, ignore important issues, and misuse power, then we must take a united stand. That is why, for the first time in the history of Parliament, 300 MPs came out together and staged a disciplined, peaceful protest. We were detained, and 300 MPs were taken into custody by the police. All this was done for one purpose — to safeguard democracy, to preserve the parliamentary system, and to raise our voice for that cause,” Pawar added.
Pawar also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not mentioning India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.
“Yesterday (August 15), I listened to the Prime Minister’s speech. Every Prime Minister, from the Red Fort, gives a vision for the nation. I am glad he did that. But in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister did not mention Jawaharlal Nehru. I was disturbed by this. Nehru dedicated the prime of his life to the freedom struggle, without thinking of himself or his family. After independence, he led the country to keep it united, enhanced India’s stature in the world, and presented the philosophy of ‘Panchsheel’ before the world to promote global peace. Such a great leader’s name was not even mentioned in the Prime Minister’s speech on Independence Day. This is indeed a matter of concern,” Pawar said.
Calling for opposition unity, he remarked, “The answer to all these concerns is only one: we must remain united. In protecting the nation’s interests, there can be no compromise. And if we are to do this, then the thoughts of Gandhi and Nehru cannot be ignored.” (ANI)

Tags: DemocracyNehrupm modi’Sharad Pawar

