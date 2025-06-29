‘She Broke A Family, Most Anti-Woman’: Kalyan Banerjee Launches Personal Attack On Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress is facing heat within the party after senior MP Kalyan Banerjee personally attacked fellow party member Mahua Moitra. He accused her of being “the most anti-woman.” Kalyan Banerjee’s attack has come days after Moitra attacked her own party for not condemning “misogynistic” statements by some leaders of the party, including Banerjee.

Reacting to Moitra’s fierce denunciation of his provocative “avoid bad company” comment on the Kolkata gang rape case, Banerjee struck back by attacking her personal life. “Mahua returned to India after her honeymoon and began squabbling with me! She calls me anti-woman, but who is she? She destroyed a 40-year-old marriage and married a 65-year-old man. Did she not offend the lady? Banerjee said this pointing to Moitra’s marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Misra.

Kalyan Banerjee’s criticism on Mahua Moitra

Banerjee also said, “An MP who has been thrown out of Parliament for ethics violation is lecturing me! She knows only how to secure her future and earn money.”

The new set of allegations was set off by Kalyan Banerjee’s comments following the gang rape of a law student in Kolkata. In the widely condemned survivor-shaming, MP had stated, “Those who are walking around with such people should know with whom they are walking.

As anger hightened, the TMC disassociated itself from his remarks, saying they were made in his personal capacity. Mahua Moitra, without directly mentioning Banerjee, turned to social media to critique her party. “Misogyny in India spans party lines. What makes @AITCofficial stand apart is that we condemn these vile comments regardless of who utters them,” she tweeted on X, addressing her party’s official handle.

Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them. https://t.co/2AQ59fQK4w — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 28, 2025

This is not for the first time when the two MPs have had a run-in. On April 4, 2025, Moitra and Banerjee were at the Election Commission of India office in Delhi had a heated exchange of words. The argument, that blew up quickly, ended with Moitra requesting security to “arrest him” after her name was said to have been struck off a party memorandum presented to the poll body.

ALSO READ: ‘Tulsi Plant Should Not Be Planted Anywhere’: Mamata Banerjee On Tulsi Row In West Bengal