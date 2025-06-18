Live Tv
Home > India > ‘Tulsi Plant Should Not Be Planted Anywhere’: Mamata Banerjee On Tulsi Row In West Bengal

‘Tulsi Plant Should Not Be Planted Anywhere’: Mamata Banerjee On Tulsi Row In West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the planting of a Tulsi plant at a fruit vendor’s stall in his absence, calling it not only an act of religious imposition but also an insult to the sanctity of the sacred plant itself. “If you wanted to plant Tulsi, why not do so in your own house?” she asked sharply, defending the vendor’s right to livelihood and religious freedom. Banerjee stressed that the sacred Tulsi should not be misused for political symbolism and warned against communal provocation under the guise of faith.

Last Updated: June 19, 2025 03:56:32 IST

Addressing the communal tension over planting Tulsi in place of a fruit vendor’s shop, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it an insult to the sacred plant and said that people have the right to follow their religion. 

On Wednesday, CM Mamata Banerjee said, “If there can be a Dargah around Belur Math, why do such politics? Plants can be plotted anywhere… Do it with purity.”
She added, “A few plants are given importance due to their divine connection. We offer Bel leaves to Shiv, Maa Durga, and Maa Kaali. I have 40 varieties of Tulsi in my house as well. The Tulsi plant has Laxmi and Narayan. The Tulsi plant should not be just anywhere; dignity must be maintained.”

Defending the fruit vendor, she said, “A fruit vendor went home to celebrate a festival, and you planted a holy Tulsi plant in its place, insulting it? We offer Tulsi to Lord Jagannath and Lord Krishna. If you wanted to plant Tulsi, why didn’t you do so in your own house?”
She called this act an insult to Hindu gods and slammed people doing politics over the issue.
“I am telling this to everyone who does mean-minded politics…this is injustice and an insult to our gods. People have the right to follow their religion. So many people go to their ancestral homes during Durga Puja. Can we occupy their houses? What are you teaching people?” she said.

The row began when the fruit vendor went to his hometown, where a group of people planted a Tulsi in place of his shop.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee condemned the idea of observing June 25 as “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas”.  She questioned whether democracy prevailed in the country under the current government.

Mamata Banerjee said, “The Central government says that it will celebrate Samvidhan Hatya Diwas on completing 50 years of Emergency this year. I object to the statement ‘Samvidhan Hatya’. The Constitution is the basis of our rights; it is the mother of democracy. How can they call it Samvidhan Hatya?”

She further said that a letter was received at the Secretariat stating that June 25 must be observed as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.
“It is written that June 25 will be celebrated as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. The emergency did not kill any person. They could have celebrated Emergency Hatya Diwas also, but they are celebrating Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. I completely condemn this idea,” she said.

(Except the headline nothing has been edited in this article by the NewsX editor, the inputs taken by ANI) 

