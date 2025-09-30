LIVE TV
Shivani Rahangdale Sawant Crowned 2nd Runner-Up at Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025

Mumbai’s Shivani Rahangdale Sawant has been named 2nd Runner-Up at the prestigious Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 pageant, held in Goa. Selected from thousands of participants and 53 semi-finalists nationwide, Shivani impressed with her confidence, intelligence, and poise. Alongside her role as General Manager of Marketing at Vilas Javdekar Developers and Director of Yugadhyaksh Farmers Producer Company, she recently completed the 142 km Panch Kedar trek in Uttarakhand. Dedicated to promoting sustainable agriculture and women’s leadership, Shivani Rahangdale’s journey embodies resilience, ambition, and inspiration for women across India.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 30, 2025 15:45:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30:  Shivani Rahangdale Sawant, widely known for her inspiring journey, has earned national recognition by securing the 2nd Runner Up title at the Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 pageant, organized by Mrs. India INC in Goa.

Among thousands of participants and 53 Semi-Finalists from across the country, Shivani Rahangdale stood out for her confidence, intelligence, and graceful presence, making her one of the stars of the grand finale of Mrs. India 2025.

Balancing corporate leadership and personal aspirations, Shivani Rahangdale Sawant currently serves as General Manager, Marketing at Vilas Javdekar Developers, Pune, and as Director at Yugadhyaksh Farmers Producer Company Ltd., a family-run horticulture enterprise with a 90-year legacy. Her journey embodies versatility, discipline, and the true spirit of a Mrs. India Universal Woman.

Beyond the stage, Mrs. India 2025 finalist Shivani Rahangdale recently completed the challenging 142 km Panch Kedar trek in Uttarakhand, covering five sacred Shiva temples in the Himalayas. The trek demanded both physical stamina and mental resilience, qualities that also defined her success at Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025.

Speaking about her achievement, Shivani Rahangdale Sawant said:

“This crown is not just mine. I want every girl to know that dreams are not limited by geography. With courage, hard work, and faith, anything is possible.”

Looking ahead, Mrs. India 2025 runner-up Shivani Rahangdale plans to champion sustainable agriculture, women in agriculture, and leadership initiatives, while also preparing for international beauty platforms.

With her remarkable achievements, Shivani Rahangdale Mrs. India 2025 is an inspiration to women across India who aspire to achieve more, both professionally and personally.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 3:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: beauty pageants in India 2025Indian beauty pageant winnersIndian women achieversinspiring women leaders in IndiaMrs India 2025 winnersMrs India crown 2025Mrs India finalist 2025Mrs India INC Goa pageantMrs India runner up 2025Mrs India Universal Woman 2025Panch Kedar trek Uttarakhandpress-release-pnnShivani Rahangdale Sawantwomen empowerment stories 2025women in agriculture Indiawomen in corporate leadership

