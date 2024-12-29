‘Shivling Under CM Residence’, Claims Akhilesh Yadav Amid Sambhal Excavation

Excavation efforts in Sambhal, especially in the Chandausi region are underway. The ASI has been conducting an anti-encroachment drive and unearthing an ancient stepwell.

In a controversial statement about ongoing excavations in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that a “Shivling” is beneath Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Yadav echoed the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) ongoing excavations in Sambhal by calling for the unearthing of the “Shivling.”

Yadav’s comments came when excavation efforts are underway in Sambhal, where a number of historically significant structures have been unearthed, including a stepwell in Chandausi.

“There is a Shivling under the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. We know this. It should also be excavated,” Yadav said while talking to reporters, stirring a new round of political discourse.

Tensions in Sambhal Over Excavations

Excavation efforts in Sambhal, especially in the Chandausi region are underway. The ASI has been conducting an anti-encroachment drive and unearthing an ancient stepwell.

The stepwell, estimated to be over a century old, was discovered in the Laxman Ganj area of Chandausi and covers 400 square meters. It is believed to have been constructed during the reign of the maternal grandfather of the King of Bilari. During the excavation, two damaged idols were found inside a temple well, further complicating the historical narrative of the region.

This comes just days after the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, which had been closed for 46 years, and further escalates the region’s religious sensitivities. The situation heated up earlier this month with stone pelting on a team that had been despatched to survey the Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal. The mosque, said by some to have initially been a Hindu temple, has become a flashpoint for communal tensions.

SP Chief Slams BJP for “Digging Their Own Grave”

Yadav has previously criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing excavation work in Sambhal. He accused the BJP of attempting to stir unnecessary controversy through their actions, remarking, “They will keep searching like this, and one day, by digging and digging, they will end up digging their own government.” His remarks suggest that the excavations are politically motivated and could backfire on the ruling party.

In response to the growing excavation activity, Yadav further took aim at the BJP, insinuating that the government’s efforts might lead to unintended consequences. The SP leader’s comments are part of a broader critique of the BJP’s approach to historical and religious issues in Uttar Pradesh.

Violent clashes on November 24 over an ASI examination of the Mughal-era mosque have escalated tension in Sambhal. At least four people lost their lives, and several police personnel and locals were injured.

The local authorities have arrested 50 individuals linked to the violence after the incident, and one key suspect has been identified and arrested in Delhi’s Batla House. The situation at Sambhal has drawn much public attention, for its perceived historical significance as well as for its religious sensitivity.

