Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Shivraj Chouhan Meets Farm Groups; Protesting Farmers Question Why They’re Excluded

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met leaders of farmer groups from Haryana and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday as part of his initiative to engage with cultivators

Shivraj Chouhan Meets Farm Groups; Protesting Farmers Question Why They’re Excluded

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met leaders of farmer groups from Haryana and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday as part of his initiative to engage with cultivators. The discussions included representatives from Haryana’s Naugama Khap Kisan Sangathan (Jind), Satrol Khap Seva Samiti (Hisar), and Nandal Khap (Rohtak), along with Chhattisgarh’s Yuva Pragatisheel Kisan Sangh. Khaps, traditional farming clans, play a significant role in rural communities across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Focus on Rural Prosperity

Chouhan highlighted the government’s key objectives for enhancing rural prosperity, emphasizing increased agricultural output, reduced cultivation costs through affordable credit and high-yielding seeds, state-backed procurement at minimum support prices, and expanded farm mechanization. “During the meeting, the farmers’ organisations appreciated the central government’s work being done for agriculture and farmers’ welfare. They also submitted some important suggestions,” Chouhan shared in a post on X.

Amid the minister’s outreach, protests by farmers in Haryana continued, with groups demanding legally guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) for 23 crops. Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader from the protesting factions, criticized the government for engaging selectively with farmer groups. “Haryana government officials talked to us three times and then stopped meeting us. Nobody from the Centre has contacted us so far. What’s the point of the agriculture minister meeting farmer groups aligned to his party? Why doesn’t he invite us?” Pandher remarked.

Protests and Hunger Strikes Persist

Key farmer unions such as the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Arajnaitik) and the Pandher-led Kisan Mazdoor Sangh temporarily paused their planned march to Delhi, awaiting outreach from state or central authorities. However, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), continued his indefinite hunger strike in Punjab.

On November 27, Dallewal announced that he had made a legal will, transferring his property and farms to his children in preparation for the hunger strike. Now on its 15th day, Dallewal’s fast has raised alarm about his health. He has been hospitalized in Ludhiana, where his condition is under constant observation, according to a spokesperson from his organization.

The government’s engagement with certain farmer groups, juxtaposed with ongoing protests, highlights the complex dynamics between policymakers and cultivators. While some farmer leaders acknowledge progress, others insist on more inclusive and direct dialogue to address their demands effectively.

Read More : Barred From Sambhal, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Meet Families Of Violence Victims In Delhi

Filed under

farmers protest Shivraj Chouhan union minister

Advertisement

Also Read

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox