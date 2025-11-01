Shocking Visuals Emerge From Srikakulam Temple Stampede: What Led To The Tragedy In Andhra Pradesh?

At least 12 devotees feared dead and several others injured in a tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga of Srikakulam district on Saturday morning. The incident occurred during the Ekadashi special darshan, which drew an unusually large crowd of devotees from multiple districts.

How the Stampede Began

According to initial information from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), thousands of devotees had gathered in a small space inside the temple premises. As the crowd surged toward the sanctum for darshan, overcrowding triggered chaos, leading to a sudden stampede.

Eyewitnesses said that the situation turned chaotic when devotees tried to move simultaneously through a narrow entry point. The lack of crowd management and barricading failed to control the movement, resulting in people tripping and falling over each other.

BREAKING NEWS: STAMPEDE AT SRIKAKULAM TEMPLE 9 feared dead as a result of stampede in Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh The death toll is likely to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition Massive crowd gathered at the…







Shocking Visuals From the Temple

Horrifying visuals that emerged from the scene show bodies lying across the temple floor, slippers scattered, and distressed devotees attempting to help the injured while screaming for help. Some people were seen carrying unconscious devotees out of the corridor as temple bells continued to ring in the background.

Tragic visuals coming from outside Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Kashi Bugga, where the tragic stampede unfolded earlier this morning. (Viewer discretion is advised)

State Government Responds

Expressing deep shock, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu termed the incident “heartbreaking.”

“The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed officials to ensure speedy treatment for the injured,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister also directed district officials and public representatives to reach the temple immediately and oversee rescue and relief operations.

SRIKAKULAM TEMPLE STAMPEDE Former minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP leader Dr Seediri Appalraju was seen providing medical assistance, performing CPR and emergency medical aid to stampede victims in Kasibugga today. The visuals coming out of the stampede are horrific…there…

Rescue Operations and Medical Care

Police teams, along with personnel from the fire and emergency services, were rushed to the spot. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals, where several are undergoing treatment.

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu reached the temple premises, met the injured, and held discussions with temple authorities to understand how the situation escalated so quickly.

The district administration has ordered a probe into what led to the stampede, with a focus on identifying lapses in crowd management and temple security.

