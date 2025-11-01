9 Devotees Killed In Stampede At Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Andhra Pradesh

A tragic stampede broke out on Saturday at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. According to police and local reports, nine devotees were killed and several others injured in the crush.

According to officials, the sudden surge in the crowd caused devotees to lose balance and fall, triggering a stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, and their condition is being monitored, ANI reported.

Police rushed to the spot to take control of the situation and regulate the crowd. Additional police forces have been deployed in and around the temple to prevent further chaos.

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu arrived at the accident site shortly after the incident. He held discussions with temple authorities and officials to gather details on how the stampede occurred and assess the response measures. An investigation has been launched to probe alleged lapses in crowd management and security arrangements during the temple rush.

Authorities are working to identify the deceased and contact their families. The temple management is expected to review safety protocols to prevent such tragedies during peak festival days.

(This is a breaking news story..more details will be updated.)