Home > India > Six Day Later, DU Student Sneha Debnath’s Body Recovered From Yamuna River

Six Day Later, DU Student Sneha Debnath’s Body Recovered From Yamuna River

Delhi Police recovered the body of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a Delhi University student from Tripura, in the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony. She had been missing for six days, and a note found earlier suggested she intended to jump off the Signature Bridge.

Pic Credit - X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 23:20:34 IST

In a bizzare incident, the Delhi police recovered the body of a 19 year old college student from Yamuna river late sunday. Sneha Debnath was a student of Atma Ram Santan Dharma College under Delhi University. She had been missing since six days before her body surfaced in the river. A missing report was filed in Mehrauli Police Station. 

Last Location Traced  

Investigators tracked Sneha’s last location to the Signature Bridge across the Yamuna using surveillance data. A cab driver confirmed to police that he had dropped her off at the bridge. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a woman standing on the bridge before she disappeared.

A handwritten note found later suggested that she intended to jump off the bridge. Following this lead, authorities intensified the search in the Yamuna River, where her body was eventually found under the Geeta Colony flyover.

Friends Received Messages Indicating Distress

The investigation revealed that Sneha had sent her friends through email and messaging platforms in the early hours of July 7. Her friends told the police that she had been emotionally distressed for the past few months.

The family and her inner circle raised questions about the lack of effective surveillance infrastructure around the Signature Bridge, highlighting the need for better safety mechanisms in the area.

Tripura CM Directed Police to Act Swiftly

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took prompt notice of the case after Sneha’s disappearance came to light. The Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement on social media stating, “The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office.

Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action.” State officials remained in contact with Delhi authorities during the investigation.

Last Phone Call Made Before Disappearance

Sneha last contacted her family on the morning of July 7, informing her mother that she planned to accompany a friend, Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

Her final call was logged at 5:56 a.m. The situation escalated when her mobile phone became unreachable after 8:45 a.m.

 Investigators later confirmed that Sneha had not met Pitunia that day, contrary to her plan. These developments led police to intensify the probe and trace her movements up to the Signature Bridge, where her presence was last recorded.

Tags: delhiDUSneha Debnath

