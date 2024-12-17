‘Some Politicians Call Themselves Young At 54’: Amit Shah Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi In The Parliament

Shah was speaking during a special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

In a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Congress Party, accusing it of making 77 amendments to the Indian Constitution during its 55 years in power. Shah was speaking during a special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Shah responded to Congress’ criticisms, which claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to alter the Constitution. Referring to recent political figures, he remarked, “Some politicians, at the age of 54, call themselves young and claim they will change the Constitution. Let me clarify, the provision to amend the Constitution is clearly outlined in Article 368,” he emphasized during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

The Home Minister also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that his party’s defeat in recent elections was largely due to voters discovering that the party leaders had been “carrying fake copies of the Constitution.” He further accused the Congress of making amendments to benefit itself, citing the 42nd Constitutional Amendment that extended the tenure of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which, according to Shah, was done out of fear of losing elections.

Shah also highlighted the amendments made by the Congress over the years, suggesting that they were primarily self-serving. He pointed out that even before India held its first general elections, Jawaharlal Nehru initiated the first constitutional amendment, which curtailed freedom of expression.

“The Congress treated the Constitution as the ‘private fiefdom’ of one family, misleading Parliament for its own benefit. They did nothing except glorify one family,” Shah concluded in his speech, once again underlining his party’s stance on the integrity of the Constitution.

