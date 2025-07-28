Home > India > ‘Someone Else Is Making Decisions From Behind…’: Om Birla Warns Akhilesh Yadav On Ruckus In Lok Sabha

Opposition protests disrupted the sixth day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn Lok Sabha till 2 PM. He criticised Akhilesh Yadav and warned that the House would only proceed with the Operation Sindoor discussion.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 28, 2025 13:38:28 IST

As the sixth day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session 2025 resumed at 1 PM, the Lok Sabha witnessed loud protests and sloganeering from the Opposition benches. In response to the disruption, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 PM.

The Opposition demanded an urgent discussion on the SIR report from Bihar, while the House had been scheduled to discuss Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The disagreement over the discussion agenda led to chaos, leaving no room for meaningful debate in the House.

Om Birla Slams Akhilesh Yadav 

Speaker Om Birla strongly addressed the protesting Opposition leaders, questioning their intent behind halting the proceedings.

He said, “Akhilesh ji… when you send your party leaders to the House, make sure they are well-briefed… if you have the ability to make decisions, then attend the all-party meetings… if someone else is making the decisions from behind the scenes, don’t let that overshadow your own ability… if the House functions, it will function to discuss Operation Sindoor only.”

 Birla reminded the members that the proper functioning of the House is necessary to address national concerns.

Speaker Questions Disruption of Question Hour

During the brief session, Om Birla also criticised MPs for frequently stalling the Question Hour. He called it the most important time for elected representatives and said the nation has a right to know why Parliament is being disrupted. “Why are you obstructing the Question Hour? Why are slips being thrown inside the House?” he asked. Birla urged Opposition leaders to discipline their party members and uphold the dignity of the House. He added that Parliament should be used for discussion, not disruption.

Operation Sindoor Discussion Expected at 2 PM

Despite the chaos, the Lok Sabha is expected to resume at 2 PM with a scheduled discussion on Operation Sindoor. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address the House regarding India’s military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The government has allotted significant time for debate, but further disruptions could delay proceedings again.

Must Read: Parliament Monsoon Session Day-6 LIVE: 16 Hours Of Discussion Begins On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha

