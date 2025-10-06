Spherule Foundation Wins Prestigious Mahatma Award 2025 for Social Impact

New Delhi [India], October 6: No smoke, no mirrors. Spherule Foundation just snagged the 2025 Mahatma Award for Social Good & Impact. The recognition isn’t just shiny, it’s a spotlight on hard, measurable work that’s reshaping communities across India.

On October 2, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, as India paused to honour the Father of the Nation, Spherule Foundation added a serious feather to its cap: the Mahatma Award 2025 for Social Good & Impact. The ceremony, held at the India International Centre in New Delhi, was more than ceremonial pomp; it was a nod to real action.

Supported by the Aditya Birla Group, the Mahatma Award is one of the highest global honours for social commitment. This year’s edition coincided with the 156th birth anniversary of Gandhi, amplifying the significance. For an NGO, winning this isn’t a participation trophy; it’s like scoring in the social impact major leagues.

Joining Spherule Foundation in the hall of fame are names like Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Sudha Murty, ISRO, IBM Foundation, Twitter for Good, and Microsoft Philanthropy. That’s a room full of titans, and now, Spherule is rubbing shoulders with them, not just in reputation but in measurable impact.

Dr Geeta Bora, Founder & Director of Spherule Foundation, summed it up:

“This honour is not just for Spherule Foundation but for every changemaker, volunteer, and partner who believed in our vision. The Mahatma Award strengthens our resolve to keep working towards a society where equality, dignity, and compassion are at the heart of progress.”

Let’s be honest, if you’re going to do social good, having a founder with that kind of fire and clarity changes everything.

Spherule Foundation: A Snapshot of Impact

Under Dr Bora’s leadership, the Spherule Foundation is not just another charity collecting applause. This is a full-throttle, UN SDG-aligned engine impacting millions. Here’s a breakdown:

Spherule doesn’t just hand out pencils. STEM and Digital Learning Labs, remedial education, and scholarship programs are rolling out to underserved children. The goal? Equip the next generation with tools, not just toys. In a country where quality education is still uneven, this is a big deal.

Spherule’s health interventions are intense. NICUs, mobile health units, menstrual hygiene campaigns that hit the Guinness World Record, and nutrition support programs aren’t just feel-good gestures; they save lives.

Imagine running mobile clinics across regions where access is patchy at best, and then layering on awareness campaigns that reach millions. That’s a roadmap for real systemic change.

Women-centric programs are a Spherule hallmark: skill development, entrepreneurship support, and pathways to financial independence. Women who engage with Spherule programs aren’t just participants; they’re building small empires, gaining confidence, and transforming families.

India’s ongoing push for gender equality finds a practical ally in organisations like this, no fluff, just measurable uplift.

From Green Schools to renewable energy adoption and agroforestry initiatives, Spherule’s environmental focus hits multiple fronts. Climate awareness campaigns, large-scale environmental drives, and actionable sustainability projects position the foundation as a rare NGO that’s future-proofing India.

Yes, climate action sounds trendy in press releases. But Spherule backs it with measurable projects, solar panels installed, schools transformed, and carbon footprints reduced. That’s execution over buzzwords.

Disaster preparedness, rural changemaker incubation, and mental health initiatives round off the portfolio. Spherule’s work demonstrates that social impact isn’t linear; it’s ecosystemic. You can’t just fix schools and ignore community resilience.

The Foundation has created an integrated model where education, health, environment, and livelihoods intersect. That’s why it deserves the Mahatma Award.

India has no shortage of NGOs. But how many can genuinely scale and deliver measurable outcomes across multiple SDGs? Spherule Foundation is not just another name on a plaque. Its work touches education, health, gender equality, climate action, and community resilience simultaneously, while maintaining operational excellence.

In a country where policy often moves at a glacial pace, organisations like Spherule fill the execution gap. They don’t just talk; they implement. And the Mahatma Award is recognition that the needle is moving.

Final Word

Awards are symbols. Impact is legacy. Spherule Foundation has both. Winning the Mahatma Award isn’t the finish line; it’s a green flag for the next lap. The NGO has set a high bar for measurable, scalable, and sustainable social change. To know more about their impact and projects, visit www.spherule.org

If you’re in India, pay attention, this isn’t philanthropy theatre. It’s impact that matters.

PNN News

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)