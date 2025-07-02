Live Tv
Home > India > Spirited Arguments, Not Spirits!’: Aman Lekhi Rebukes Lawyer’s Virtual Hearing Beer Act, Gujarat HC Initiates Contempt

Spirited Arguments, Not Spirits!’: Aman Lekhi Rebukes Lawyer’s Virtual Hearing Beer Act, Gujarat HC Initiates Contempt

In a startling incident, the Gujarat High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Senior Advocate Bhaskar Tanna after a video surfaced showing sipping from beer mug during a virtual hearing.

The Gujarat High Court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Senior Advocate Bhaskar Tanna after a video surfaced showing sipping from beer mug during a virtual hearing.
The Gujarat High Court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Senior Advocate Bhaskar Tanna after a video surfaced showing sipping from beer mug during a virtual hearing.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 16:06:02 IST

In a startling incident, the Gujarat High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Senior Advocate Bhaskar Tanna after a video surfaced showing sipping from beer mug during a virtual hearing.

The video, dated June 26, captured Tanna reportedly sipping from a beer mug while appearing before Justice Sandeep Bhatt during a virtual court session. 

Taking serious note of the act, The HC bench of  Justices AS Supehia and RT Vachhani termed the conduct as ‘outrageous’ and ‘disrespectful.’

A formal notice has also been issued to Bhaskar Tanna barrign him from appearing virtually.

In an exclusive conversation with iTV Network, Former Additional Solicitor General of India and Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi talked about maintaining the dignity and decorum of courtrooms.

He said: ‘spirited arguments—not spirits—are part of the judicial process, and the only fermentation permitted is that of the mind.’

Lekhi said that how lawyers conduct themselves in and around court premises reflects the moral fibre and integrity of justice itself.

Lekhi said: ‘The only affairs law tolerates are legal affairs—intimacy with intoxicants not included.’

 He added with a touch of humor that happy hours begin only after court hours.

