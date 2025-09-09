Stage set for Vice Presidential polls; NDA, Oppn parties hold meetings

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Stage is set for Vice Presidential contest on Tuesday with NDA expressing confidence of victory of its candidate CP Radhakrishnan and opposition parties rallying in support for their candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and opposition parties held mock-polls ahead of the crucial day, telling the MPs to be cautious in exercising their franchise lest their vote gets invalid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across and people believe he will be an excellent Vice President.

“Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights,” he said in a post on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed confidence that NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan will get more votes that the strength of the ruling alliance, saying many MPs are thinking of voting for him in the election on Tuesday.

“There will be secret voting. CP Radhakrishnanji will get more support from the MPs than the votes from the NDA. Many MPs are thinking of voting for Radhakrishnan ji, and it is in the national interest that a very good person with nationalist ideology becomes the Vice President of our country,” Rijiju told mediapersons here.

Answering a query, he said even one vote going waste is a huge loss.

“So last time we have seen few invalid votes. So the Prime Minister has appealed that not a single vote should be invalid or any vote should go wastage. All MPs are very particular about their voting rights” he said.

PM Modi addressed NDA MPs ahead of the Vice Presidential election at a meeting here.

“It was a very good meeting. All MPs of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha met together, and PM Modi also guided them. Prime Minister expressed his happiness about the important bills that have been passed in the Parliament recently and also said that people should be informed about such important bills in the true sense… For a self-reliant India, NDA leaders have been called upon to play a leadership role,” Rijiju said.

“There are elections tomorrow, so in such an environment, this was a good opportunity. All the NDA MPs met and the suggestions and guidance given by the Prime Minister to us today, all the MPs listened to this very carefully and after the Vice President’s election, they will take this message to their respective areas,” he added.

INDIA bloc held a mock drill to reduce the risk of invalid ballots.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said all important issues were considered for tomorrow’s Vice Presidential election. “The entire opposition is united. A mock poll was conducted for the Vice Presidential election.. even small details were explained so that no mistake happens,” he told ANI later.

A BJP leader said that the NDA candidate is expected to garner at least 427 votes. Congress leaders expressed confidence that the opposition candidate will get over 324 votes.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential elections.

“Biju Janata Dal has decided to abstain from the vice presidential elections tomorrow. The Biju Janata Dal remains equidistant from both the NDA and INDIA alliances. We are focused on the development and welfare of Odisha and 4.5 crore people of Odisha,” party leader Sambit Patra said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) also announced that the party will not take part in the Vice Presidential polls

“For the last 20 days, BRS has been warning both state and central governments about the shortage of urea. Yet they have failed to respond. As a mark of protest and in solidarity with 71 lakh Telangana farmers, BRS has decided not to participate in the Vice President election. If NOTA was an option, we would have chosen it,” he said. (ANI)

