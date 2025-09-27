Stampede-Like Situation Kills 33 People Including Children During TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu

UPDATE: New update has confirmed that 33 people have been killed in the stampede-like situation.

In the stampede-like situation in a rally organized in Tamil Nadu in Karur district, more than 10 people have been killed including children, the officials in a local hospital revealed.

The adults were followers of the political party of Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). It was at least six hours before he had returned. But he came late to the rallying grounds.

Sources said that State Health Minister M Subramaniyan rushed to Karur. Sources said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed Karur district secretary V Senthilbalaji to keep a watch on the situation in the meantime.

The news at Karur is a cause of concern. I have invited the medical attention of the people at once who were taken to hospital as a result of the stampede, once they fainted, to the public, Mr Stalin said in a post in Tamil, X.

Things got out of control, even though there was an attempt to keep things under control, and Vijay had to stop the speech halfway. In this mess, Vijay was also spotted calling the police to assist people when it was reported that following a child had been lost in the crowd.

Ambulances rushed to the spot since some of the attendees fell down and were ushered away to receive treatment, PTI reported.

Some of the TVK workers also fainted among them. Vijay was seen giving out water bottles to party cadres. TVK had not yet come out with a formal statement of what happened, but the party sources informed that the child was eventually discovered safe.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

