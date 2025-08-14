LIVE TV
Stray Dog Hearing In Top Court: Three Judge Bench Reserves Order To Stay On The Removal Of Street Dogs In Delhi NCR

The Supreme Court, hearing the Delhi-NCR stray dog matter, referred the case to a three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria. The bench heard pleas challenging the August 11 order directing the relocation of stray dogs to shelter homes. Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the order, questioning the lack of shelter facilities and sterilisation. The Solicitor General for Delhi argued for separating dogs from human habitation due to safety concerns.

Stray Dog Hearing
Stray Dog Hearing

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 14, 2025 11:36:00 IST

The Supreme Court will decide if an interim stay is needed on the suo motu order concerning stray dogs. The court reserved its decision on a plea challenging the August 11 order of a two-judge bench, which directed the shifting of Delhi-NCR stray dogs to shelter homes.

During the hearing, the court asked local authorities to clarify their position on implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules. The bench noted that authorities have failed to enforce the rules and laws framed by Parliament, causing problems for both humans and animals.

Court Questions Authorities on Rule Implementation

The bench said local authorities are not taking the required action to manage the stray dog population as per existing laws. “On the one hand, humans are suffering, and on the other hand, animals are suffering, and animal lovers are here,” the court observed.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the August 11 order, stating that while dog bites occur, Delhi has reported zero rabies deaths this year. He said, “Of course, dog bites are bad, but you cannot create a horror situation like this.”

Lawyers Challenge Stray Dog Shifting Order

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing an NGO, questioned whether the municipal corporation has built shelter homes for dogs and whether sterilisation has been completed. He pointed out that dogs are currently being picked up, but the order states sterilised dogs should not be released back into the community.

Sibal requested a stay on the August 11 order, arguing that it is not in line with the ABC rules and practical implementation challenges. The court will issue its decision after reviewing all submissions.

