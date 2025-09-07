LIVE TV
Home > India > Sukhbir Badal demands Rs 20,000 crore flood relief & rehabilitation package for Punjab; slams AAP govt

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 19:16:08 IST

Shahpur/ Nakodar (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday demanded a Rs 20,000 crore package for flood relief and rehabilitation, besides a complete farm loan waiver for both farmers and ‘khet mazdoor’ to enable them to stand back on their feet, a release said.

Speaking to reporters, on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State, the SAD president said, “The nation owes it to the brave farmers of Punjab who ushered in the green revolution and made the State the food basket of the country, to stand with them in this hour of crisis. A Rs 20,000 crore package is necessary to compensate farmers for loss of crops and houses as well as relaying of roads and power infrastructure, which the floods have destroyed”.

Sukhbir Badal said the farmers of Punjab had been at the receiving end of the vagaries of nature for the last three years, but had not been given any compensation by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“The current loss has broken their back. They should be given a comprehensive loan waiver which covers loans taken from banks as well as cooperative societies”.

Badal also disclosed that the SAD had convened an emergency meeting of the party to review the flood situation.

“We have decided to come out with a plan to lift sand which has accumulated in agricultural fields. This involves large-scale earth-moving machinery and volunteers, for whom duties will be put in all flood-affected areas”.

On being asked whether this would be against government norms, Badal said, “Farmers have the right to desilt their fields. I will lead this initiative and am ready to face any action to safeguard the interest of farmers”.

Badal interacted with farmers on the occasion, during which they complained that the AAP government had failed to come to their aid and that they had to conduct the entire bandh strengthening exercise on their own, it stated.

He provided Rs 15 lakh in cash to village committees to conduct relief operations, in addition to 25,000 litres of diesel, for strengthening the Gidderpindi, Darewal, Gatta Mundi, Kasi, and Thammuwal bundhs.

Badal also visited Sanghowal in Nakodar, Meowal in Phillaur and Sasrali in Sahnewal constituency. He visited the bundh sites at all three locations and provided an amount of Rs 10 lakh in cash and 15,000 litres of diesel to conduct earth-moving operations in the three constituencies, the release stated.

Senior leaders accompanying the SAD president at all the sites included Bachittar Singh Kohar, Rajkamal Singh Gill, Baldev Singh Khehra and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: flood-relief-packagePunjab Floodssadshiromani-akali-dalsukhbir-singh-badal

