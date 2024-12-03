Sukhbir Badal Fulfils Akal Takht’s ‘Punishment’ At Golden Temple

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), underwent a religious punishment at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday morning, following an edict pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The punishment, known as ‘tankhah’ in Sikhism, was issued for “mistakes” committed during the SAD government’s tenure in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

The religious penalty, directed by the Sikh clergy, involves a series of symbolic acts of penitence. Badal was asked to wear a plaque around his neck and hold a spear in his hand, sitting in a wheelchair at the Golden Temple. As part of the punishment, Badal was also required to perform the service of a ‘sewadar’—washing dishes and cleaning shoes at the temple. The religious task is meant to serve as a reminder of the mistakes made during his tenure.

Pronouncement of Tankhah by Giani Raghbir Singh

The religious decree was issued by the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, from the ‘faseel’ (podium) on Monday. The punishment also included the withdrawal of the title “Fakhre-e-Qaum” (Pride of the Community) that had been conferred upon the late Parkash Singh Badal, former chief minister and father of Sukhbir Badal. Giani Raghbir Singh also directed the SAD leadership to accept Sukhbir Badal’s resignation as party president and form a committee to hold elections for the president and other office-bearers within six months.

The religious punishment extended to other senior leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal who served as ministers and were part of the core committee between 2007 and 2017. Sukhbir Badal and rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa were asked to sit outside the Golden Temple for one hour each, holding a spear while dressed as ‘sewadars’ for two consecutive days. Additionally, both were required to clean utensils and shoes of devotees and listen to ‘kirtan’ as part of their penance. Due to age-related issues, both leaders attended the religious act in wheelchairs.

Admission of Mistakes and Sukhbir Badal’s Apology

Before the religious punishment was carried out, Sukhbir Badal admitted to several errors committed during the SAD government’s rule. One notable mistake he acknowledged was the controversial pardon of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case. This acknowledgment followed an earlier declaration by Akal Takht that Sukhbir Badal was ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct), which was announced nearly three months ago.

This act of religious penance highlights the ongoing accountability within the Sikh community, especially for leaders of significant political parties like the SAD. The religious process is seen as a way to correct perceived wrongdoings and restore harmony within the faith community.