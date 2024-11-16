Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Paves Way For Leadership Change

The announcement was made on Saturday by former Punjab Education Minister Daljit S. Cheema through a tweet, marking the end of Badal’s tenure as the party's chief.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the veteran politician and leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has officially stepped down from his position as party president. The announcement was made on Saturday by former Punjab Education Minister Daljit S. Cheema through a tweet, marking the end of Badal’s tenure as the party’s chief.

In his tweet, Cheema revealed that Badal’s resignation was aimed at paving the way for fresh leadership ahead of the upcoming election for the party’s new president. Badal expressed his gratitude toward the party workers and leaders for their support throughout his leadership.

“He thanked all the party leaders & workers for expressing confidence in his leadership and extending wholehearted support & cooperation throughout the tenure,” Cheema’s post stated.

The resignation comes ahead of a crucial leadership change within the party, as elections for the post of president, office bearers, and the working committee of the Akali Dal are set to take place on December 14. To expedite the process, Akali Dal Working Committee president Balwinder Singh Bhundar has called an emergency meeting for Monday, which will be held at the party headquarters in Chandigarh. During this meeting, further discussions regarding the transition of leadership are expected to take place.

Badal’s decision to resign is seen as an effort to ensure a smooth transition of leadership, with party insiders anticipating new faces in the upcoming elections. This move could have significant implications for the Shiromani Akali Dal’s future as it seeks to remain a prominent player in Punjab politics.

(WITH AGENCY INPUT)

Filed under

Akali Dal elections Leadership Change punjab politics SAD president resignation Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal
